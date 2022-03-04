Russia-Ukraine crisis: NATO predicts more deaths, suffering in coming days

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has asked Russian President Putin to withdraw all soldiers from Ukraine immediately and without conditions.

The war in Ukraine will cause more deaths and destruction over the coming days, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, calling on Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to withdraw all troops from Ukraine without conditions.

"The days to come are likely to be worse, with more deaths, more suffering and more destruction," Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers in Brussels.

READ | Ukraine President Zelenskyy urges Russians to stage protest as latter seizes Europe's largest nuclear power plant