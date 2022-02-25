Russia-Ukraine crisis: List of countries that issued sanctions on Russia

World leaders have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as barbaric and quickly slapped heavy sanctions on the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin's inner circle and many of the country's oligarchs.

US President Joe Biden declared on Thursday, "Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences."

In near-unison, the United States, the 27-nation European Union and other Western allies announced a round of punitive measures against Russian banks and leading companies and imposed export controls aimed at starving the country's industries and military of semiconductors and other high-tech products.

From the US to Western Europe and Japan, South Korea and Australia, nations lined up to denounce the Kremlin as the outbreak of fighting raised fears about the shape of Europe to come. The invasion initially sent stocks slumping and oil prices surging on fears of higher costs for food and fuel.

Here are countries that have issued sanctions against Russia:

US SANCTIONS:

US President Joe Biden has held off imposing some of the most severe sanctions for now, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe. However, Ukraine's president called for Russia to be cast out of SWIFT, but the US has expressed concern about the potential damage to European economies.

The new US sanctions also targeted the military and financial institutions of Belarus, Ukraine's neighbour to the north. For the unversed, Russia is using Belarus as a staging ground for troop movements into Ukraine.

EUROPEAN UNION SANCTIONS:

The European Union leaders held an emergency summit and agreed on sanctions that cover, among other things, the financial, energy and transport sectors and various Russian individuals. In a statement, the leaders said the measures will have "massive and severe consequences" for Russia.

However, the details will not become available until Friday at the earliest.

"We want to cut off Russia's industry from the technologies desperately needed today to build the future," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, "It is about the leadership of Russia and being merciless in finances and the economy."

UNITED KINGDOM SANCTIONS:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced financial restrictions and export controls. In addition, Britain will also prohibit Russia's flagship airline, Aeroflot, from landing at British airports.

Johnson called the attack on Ukraine "hideous and barbaric" and said of Putin, "Now we see him for what he is? a bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest."

CANADA SANCTIONS:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued sanctions that will target 58 people and entities, including members of Russia's elite and their families, the paramilitary Wagner Group and major Russian banks.

The punitive measures, announced after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a virtual meeting of G-7 industrialised nations, will also cover members of the Russian Security Council, including key cabinet ministers.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said hundreds of permits covering goods worth more than USD 700 million will be immediately cancelled. "These sanctions are wide-reaching. They will impose severe costs on complicit Russian elites, and they will limit President Putin's ability to continue funding this unjustified invasion," Trudeau said.

Trudeau also stated that the conflict is the greatest threat to European stability since the Second World War. He said, "Canada is unequivocal in our condemnation of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on the sovereign, the democratic state of Ukraine."

JAPAN SANCTIONS:

Japan has also imposed new sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday. "In addition to the sanctions announced on February 23, our country is intensifying them in the following way: freezing capitals, ban on issuing visas to Russian citizens and entities, freezing assets of financial organizations, ban on the goods that may be used for military purposes," Kishida said at a press conference.

GERMANY SANCTIONS:

Just days before the attack, Germany suspended approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

With Stoltenberg and Johnson, von der Leyen called the invasion a "barbaric" attack on an independent nation that threatened "the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order."

Separately, the U.N. Security Council is expected to vote Friday on a resolution condemning Russia and demanding the immediate withdrawal of all its forces. But Moscow is certain to veto it.

While other countries were seen taking a stand, China on the other hand stood alone in failing to condemn the attack and instead accused the United States and its allies of worsening the crisis.