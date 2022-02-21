Russia-Ukraine crisis: Amid increased tensions, US claims Moscow on brink of invading Kyiv

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are increasing each day, with the Russian forces “on the brink of invading” Kyiv, which is the capital of Ukraine. The US administration has claimed that all signs suggest that Moscow is planning to invade Kyiv soon.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while talking to a television news channel, discusses the gravity of the situation, and said that all the signs suggest that Russia is about to invade Ukraine, but the authorities are trying to prevent it.

According to media reports, Blinken said, “Everything we are seeing suggests that this is deadly serious, that we are on the brink of an invasion. We will do everything we can to try to prevent it before it happens."

Further, the US official said that though Russia seems to be on the brink of invading its neighboring Ukraine, the West is prepared to tackle the situation if the country makes a move.

He said, “Until the tanks are actually rolling, and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President (Vladimir) Putin from carrying this forward.”

The US Secretary of State further said that as long as Moscow doesn’t go ahead with the invasion of Kyiv, his planned meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was still set to proceed next week.

The US authorities have also said that President Joe Biden is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the current escalation of tensions between the country and Ukraine. Further, Putin is all set to French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss ending the current situation.

Further, images released by US-based Maxar Technologies show that there is a change in the activity of the Russian garrison and troops. The company said on Sunday, “This new activity represents a change in the pattern of the previously observed deployments of battle groups (tanks, armored personnel carriers, artillery and support equipment).”

It is expected that the situation between Russia and Ukraine will de-escalate after the Putin-Macron meeting, but no official word regarding the same has been issued yet.

(With inputs from agencies)