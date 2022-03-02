Russia-Ukraine crisis: 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv: Ukrainian official

At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the last 24 hours, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Wednesday.

The authorities have said Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.

Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry said on Russian armed forces have captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, RIA news agency reported.