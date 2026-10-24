Russia, Ukraine agree to cease-fire, peace talks to begin soon

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to halt military action in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky from October 27 to allow humanitarian aid deliveries, road demining and the evacuation of civilians as fresh peace talks are planned.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky, a Russian-occupied town in Ukraine's Kherson region, amid growing concerns over the humanitarian situation there.

The truce will begin at 4 am local time on October 27. It is intended to create a safe window for humanitarian supplies to reach residents and for civilians to leave the town through a designated route. The White House said the agreement would temporarily stop military activity in Oleshky so that aid could be delivered and preparations could be made for a civilian evacuation.

Oleshky has been under Russian control since February 2022. The town is located across the Dnipro River from Ukrainian-held Kherson and has reportedly been facing serious shortages of food and other essential supplies.

Up to 2,000 people remain in town

The humanitarian operation is expected to include clearing mines from roads leading to Oleshky, supplying food and helping residents evacuate. Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets told Reuters that these steps would be carried out as part of the operation.

The White House estimated that between 1,700 and 2,000 people remain in Oleshky. Before Russia's full-scale invasion, the town had a population of around 24,000.

Ukrainian officials said Kyiv had earlier used drones on two occasions to deliver food to residents.

Russian military chief Valery Gerasimov said Russian forces would stop firing from 4 am local time on October 27. Ukraine's General Staff also agreed to observe the truce and said it would “do everything possible to help Oleshky's residents.”

Melania Trump involved in ceasefire effort

US First Lady Melania Trump was also involved in efforts to coordinate the humanitarian arrangement. Both Moscow and Kyiv acknowledged her role. “Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster,” she said in a statement.

“Oleshky's remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food and clean water.”

Melania Trump has previously worked on efforts to secure the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war. Pope Leo also held discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the past week about the situation in Oleshky.

Fresh US-backed peace talks planned

The ceasefire comes as Washington pushes Moscow and Kyiv towards another round of negotiations.

Zelenskyy said on Friday that technical-level discussions involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States were expected to take place in Abu Dhabi during the first half of November. A US official later said the meeting could be held in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland in the coming weeks.

Zelenskyy said he hoped the talks would eventually lead to a meeting between the countries' leaders.

However, earlier US-led negotiations stalled in February without a major breakthrough. Russia has continued to demand that Ukraine surrender the entire eastern Donbas region, including territory still controlled by Kyiv. Ukraine has rejected giving up land it holds.

Zelenskyy said any future peace agreement must include strong security guarantees for Ukraine as well as funding for 10 years to maintain its armed forces. He also called for European countries to have a role in the negotiations.

“The plan is to meet in the first half of November, and as early as possible, of course,” Zelenskyy told the Hudson Institute think tank via video link.

His latest announcement followed meetings involving US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, US envoy Jared Kushner and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Starlink dispute adds to US-Ukraine tensions

Despite the renewed diplomatic effort, disagreements between Washington and Kyiv continue. One major issue is Starlink, the satellite communications network operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Ukraine relies heavily on the service for military communications and operations.

Ukrainian officials said on Friday that speed restrictions on Starlink systems in the country were still in place, despite US President Donald Trump's earlier claim that the service had been fully restored. Trump said he had not spoken to Musk about the issue but would intervene if necessary.

“If there is a problem, I'll get it straightened out,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

The restrictions have been in place since October 13.

Russian diesel supply creates another dispute

Another disagreement concerns Trump's decision to allow Russian diesel supplies to reach US and global markets. Washington has presented the move as a way to help contain fuel prices ahead of the US midterm elections, while Ukraine has criticised the arrangement.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the first three tankers carrying Russian diesel were on their way to North America.

Russia and Ukraine exchange 540 prisoners

Separately, Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange on Friday, with 270 servicemen from each side released. The Russian Defence Ministry said it was the first such exchange between the two countries since August.

Zelenskyy called the swap a “very important result”.

Ukraine's acting prosecutor Anton Kovalskyi said on Telegram that more than 19,000 Ukrainian civilians, including 762 children, had been killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion more than four years ago.