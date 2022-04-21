Russia tests Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile that can carry nuclear warhead, 10 features

(Image Source: Russian Defence Ministry/via Reuters)

Amid the escalation of tension between Russia and the Western world over its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow on Wednesday, successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) named Sarmat (RS-28 Sarmat Test). These missiles can also carry nuclear weapons with them.

Ten or more warheads can be installed on this ballistic missile. That is, 10 nuclear bombs can be dropped at a time. Sending out a message, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has successfully test-fired the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile which is unique and will make those who threaten Russia think twice.

The United States and Ukraine have been expressing fears that Putin may use nuclear weapons to end the Ukraine war. Russian Defence Ministry said the Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile is a heavy weapon, intended to replace the Soviet-made Voyevoda missile which was code-named Satan by the West. Putin said it can penetrate any prospective missile defense.

Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile features

1. President Vladimir Putin said that the Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile can destroy any target on Earth. Sarmat will strengthen the Russian Armed Forces, it will protect Russia from external threats and make people who threaten the country think twice.

2. The RD-274 liquid rocket engine has been installed to power the heavy RS-28 Sarmat missile. The operational range of this missile is 18000 km. The minimum range of ICBM missile is 5,500 km.

3. Sarmat is one of Russia's next generation missiles. These missiles also include Kinjal and Avangard hypersonic missiles. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Sarmat is capable of carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle along with other weapons.

4. This missile has the highest tactical and technical characteristics. It has the ability to dodge all anti-missile defence systems.

5. It is capable of carrying weapons weighing more than 200 tons and multiple nuclear warheads. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the missile was tested at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia.

6. It can attack any pole on the Earth. Therefore, the Sarmat missile is a major challenge for land and satellite based radar and tracking systems.

7. The mass of this missile is 208.1 metric tons, while the length is 35.5 meters and the roundness is 3 meters. There are 10 to 15 warheads inside an RS-28 Sarmat missile, which can hit different places at high speed in the second phase.

8. Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile has been designed by the Russian company Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau. This missile is under trial since 2009, and is planned to be commissioned in the Russian army only in 2022.

9. Sarmat missile can fly at a speed of Mach 20.7 (about 25560 km/hr). This intercontinental ballistic missile can be launched from silos like S-400.

10. The RS-28 Sarmat is considered Russia's most dangerous strategic weapon. This missile was unveiled by President Putin himself on March 1, 2018.