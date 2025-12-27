Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, will it affect peace plan?

Russia attacked Ukraine with strikes as President Volodymyr Zelensky was scheduled to hold a key meeting with US President Donald Trump. The attack took place in Kyiv and other regions using large scale missiles and drones in the early hours of Saturday. The attack may affect peace plan in many ways

Russia attacked Ukraine with strikes as President Volodymyr Zelensky was scheduled to hold a key meeting with US President Donald Trump. The attack took place in Kyiv and other regions using large scale missiles and drones in the early hours of Saturday. The two leaders are to meet over a major deal to end the war in Ukraine going on for four years. Prior to the attacks, while talking to reporters, Zelensky said that the meeting would decide which territories would be controlled by which side.

What happened in the attack?

According to the Kyiv Independent, citing monitoring sources, the capital was hit by a large-scale ballistic missile assault as Russia fired multiple Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, four Iskander ballistic missiles, and several Kalibr cruise missiles at the city.

Numerous explosions throughout the capital were heard, as in the surrounding Kyiv Oblast, Kyiv Independent reported. In Brovary, a town about 20 kilometres northeast of Kyiv, the strikes caused power outages affecting the town and nearby areas.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the attack in a post on Telegram, urging residents to remain in shelters. “Explosions in the capital. Air defence forces are working. Stay in shelters!,” he wrote.

Ukraine’s Air Force also issued a series of urgent alerts, warning of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operating over Kyiv and nearby regions. According to the Air Force, UAVs were detected over Kyiv itself, as well as in parts of the Kyiv region, including areas near Velyka Dymerka and west of the village of Pereyaslav, heading south.

Additional UAV activities were also reported in the southern part of the Chernihiv region, moving toward Kyiv Oblast. “Kyiv, take cover! There is an attack UAV in the air over the city,” the Air Force warned in one of its alerts.

What is expected from the talks?

The meeting, which would take place on Sunday, is expected to cover key issues including security guarantees, control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and territorial disputes in the eastern Donbas region. Zelenskyy has indicated that substantial progress could be made by the end of the year.

Zelenskyy is expected to present a revised 20-point peace framework during his upcoming meeting with Trump in Florida. The proposal includes significant points such as the creation of a demilitarised zone and requests for US security guarantees. However, Trump was notably sceptical about the proposal. 'He doesn’t have anything until I approve it,' Trump remarked, hinting at his central role in shaping the course of peace talks.

Will these attacks affect peace plan?

Russia could be signaling that it still has military options and will push its battlefield advantages while negotiations continue. That can harden positions or be used as leverage. Continued attacks can increase urgency for a ceasefire or, conversely, make parties more cautious about concessions that appear to reward military coercion. Repeated strikes during diplomatic windows deepen mistrust — Ukraine and its partners may argue Russia isn’t serious about peace unless it halts attacks.