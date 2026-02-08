Russia stabbing attack: Attacker suspected to be 15-year-old teen; admitted to hospital, what is the condition of 4 Indians injured?

Several people including four Indians were injured in a knife attack in Russia’s Ufa. The incident occurred at the sports hall of a foreign students' hostel at a University in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic.

What did Indian embassy said?

Indian Embassy confirmed on X, "An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured."

It also added,” The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students.”

Teen suspect admitted to the hospital

The attacker, identified as a 15-year-old, was also admitted to a local children’s hospital in serious condition.

As per reports, two police officers were also injured in stabbing incident, after a 15 year old teen entered the State Medical University in Ufa, with a knife in his hand and stabbed several students.

What is the condition of 4 Indians injured?

The Russian Federal Health Ministry stated that four people injured in the attack are receiving medical care. One victim is in serious condition, while three others are in moderate condition