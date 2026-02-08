Who is Will Lewis? The Washington Post CEO resigns days after sweeping layoffs; Who will succeed him?
Volodymyr Zelensky issues statement on US President stance in Ukraine-Russia talks, says ‘US wants peace deal by June’
Russia stabbing attack: Attacker suspected to be 15-year-old teen; admitted to hospital, what is the condition of 4 Indians injured?
Gold, silver prices today, February 8, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
4 Indian students injured in knife attack at Russian university
Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: Father's 3 marriages, past live-in relationship in focus as probe continues
'This match is a part of trade deal': Fans mock India batting attack collapse against USA in T20 World Cup 2026
Policeman killed, 13 injured as swing collapses at Surajkund Fair in Faridabad; horrifying visuals surface
Delhi biker's death: CM Rekha Gupta orders strict enforcement of rules, govt issues 8-point framework
Who is Ali Khan? USA pacer who dismissed Abhishek Sharma on golden duck
WORLD
Several people including four Indians were injured in a knife attack in Russia’s Ufa. The incident occurred at the sports hall of a foreign students' hostel at a University in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic.
Several people including four Indians were injured in a knife attack in Russia’s Ufa. The incident occurred at the sports hall of a foreign students' hostel at a University in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic.
Indian Embassy confirmed on X, "An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured."
It also added,” The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students.”
The attacker, identified as a 15-year-old, was also admitted to a local children’s hospital in serious condition.
As per reports, two police officers were also injured in stabbing incident, after a 15 year old teen entered the State Medical University in Ufa, with a knife in his hand and stabbed several students.
The Russian Federal Health Ministry stated that four people injured in the attack are receiving medical care. One victim is in serious condition, while three others are in moderate condition