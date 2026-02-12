FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Russia slams US over claims India will stop buying Russian oil, says ‘Only Donald Trump said it’

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that India agreed to stop buying Russian oil, saying no such assurance came from New Delhi.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 07:34 AM IST

Russia slams US over claims India will stop buying Russian oil, says 'Only Donald Trump said it'
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s assertion that India agreed to stop buying Russian crude oil, saying no such commitment has been made by New Delhi. Speaking during the Government Hour session in Russia’s State Duma on Wednesday, Lavrov said he had not heard any confirmation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi or other senior Indian officials regarding a halt in oil imports from Russia.

Lavrov’s remarks were in response to comments attributed to Trump, who recently announced a trade understanding with India and suggested that New Delhi would discontinue purchases of Russian crude. The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow had received no official communication from India supporting that claim.

Tensions Over Energy Trade

The comments come amid heightened friction between Moscow and Washington over efforts by the United States to curb Russia’s global energy exports. Earlier this week, Russia accused the US of using punitive measures — including tariffs, sanctions and restrictions to pressure countries such as India into reducing trade with Moscow.

In an interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov criticised what he described as 'unfair tactics' aimed at weakening Russia’s economic partnerships. He alleged that Washington was attempting to interfere not only in energy trade but also in investment cooperation and defence ties between Russia and key partners, including India and other BRICS members.

Trump had previously imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on India in August over its continued imports of Russian oil. That surcharge was reportedly rolled back following the recent trade announcement.

India Maintains Strategic Autonomy

Indian officials have so far refrained from confirming any change in procurement policy. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated earlier this week that India would continue to source crude from a range of suppliers, guided by national interest and supply stability. He emphasised that diversification remains central to India’s energy strategy.

Deepening Russia–India Engagement

Lavrov also highlighted the strengthening partnership between Moscow and New Delhi. He referred to President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India in December 2025, during which several agreements were signed to advance cooperation. Another meeting between Putin and Modi is expected at the upcoming BRICS summit, which India is chairing in 2026.

Energy security is expected to feature prominently at the summit, underscoring the strategic importance of oil and trade ties within the bloc.

