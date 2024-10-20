Russia intercepted over 100 Ukrainian drones targeting western regions, while a missile attack in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih injured 17.

Russia's air defenses intercepted more than 100 Ukrainian drones on Sunday, targeting several regions in the western part of the country. According to officials in Moscow, a total of 110 drones were shot down overnight, with many aimed at the border region of Kursk, where 43 drones were reportedly destroyed. Social media videos showed the air defenses in action over Dzerzhinsk, located in the Nizhny Novgorod region, which is near a factory that produces explosives.

Gleb Nikitin, the local governor, confirmed on social media that four fighters were injured while repelling a drone attack in Dzerzhinsk’s industrial area, though he did not provide additional details. Large-scale drone assaults like this one are still relatively uncommon in Russia, despite the ongoing conflict that began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A similar attack at the end of September saw Russia claim the destruction of 125 drones across multiple regions.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, a missile attack caused significant damage and injuries. The Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih was hit by two Russian ballistic missiles late Saturday, resulting in 17 people being injured. The missile strikes damaged homes and businesses in the area, as reported by the local administration chief, Oleksandr Vilkul.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media to condemn Russia's recent wave of attacks. He revealed that over the past week, Russia had launched around 800 guided aerial bombs and more than 500 drones across Ukraine. Zelenskyy described these strikes as "deliberate terror" aimed at the country's cities and communities and called on Ukraine's allies to continue providing air defense support.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

