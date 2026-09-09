Russia says BRICS can bridge Iran-UAE differences on West Asia, hopeful of consensus at India summit

Russia remains hopeful that BRICS member states can bridge differences between Iran and the UAE over the West Asia conflict, achieving consensus for framing joint documents at the grouping's summit hosted by India this weekend, a key aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Russia remains hopeful that BRICS member states will be able to bridge differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the West Asia conflict and achieve consensus in framing joint documents for the grouping's summit to be hosted by India over the weekend, a key aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

BRICS summit to focus on three key areas

The Brics Summit to be held during September 12-13 will focus on cooperation across the three pillars of politics and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said while addressing a virtual media briefing from Moscow. Joint security initiatives to counter drug trafficking and terrorism and ensure the security of communication and hi-tech systems will also be on the agenda, he said.

The Brics leaders are set to meet at a time when sharp differences between Iran and the UAE – which are on opposite sides of the West Asia conflict – have impacted preparatory meetings.

BRICS Sherpas are currently meeting in New Delhi to finalise the text of the leaders' declaration to be adopted at the summit and people familiar with the matter said differences remained between Iran and the UAE on the text to refer to the situation in West Asia.

Russia backs consensus on summit declaration

Peskov responded to a question on differences between Iran and the UAE by saying the Russian side is hopeful the Brics member states will be able to come to an agreement on text that satisfies the interests of the two countries. He also said Moscow stands ready to help Iran and the UAE, both friends of Russia, normalise their relations.

"The UAE and Iran – understandably there are contradictions in their positions and understandably they're now experiencing problems in their bilateral relations," Peskov said. "We stand for security in the region, we stand for mutual trust and we deny any aggressive actions in the region and we hope that sooner or later the situation will be normalised."

He added, "You ask if it influences the processes within BRICS. Yes, of course, it has a negative impact and it the work of drafting the papers, the declaration more complicated. But we have very talented diplomats, and we have very talented diplomats on the side of the Indian presidency, and we have no doubt that necessary phrasings will be found to satisfy the national interests of both countries concerned."[makes]

Foreign ministers' meeting ended without joint statement

A meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in May ended without a joint statement as the differences between Iran and the UAE emerged in the open during testy exchanges between the two sides.

At the conclusion of this meeting, India issued a chair's statement and an outcome document with two specific paragraphs on which there was no unanimity.

Russia says 90% BRICS transactions use national currencies

"The financial sphere is of great importance. Russia recently reached a level of 90 % of all transactions with BRICS countries being made in national currencies...It's not because we are aiming for de-dollarisation or getting rid of US dollars," Peskov said.

Moscow rejects view of BRICS as anti-West, saying BRICS is a "club" without any charter: "BRICS is for BRICS members and BRICS is for those countries who share the BRICS ideology. And BRICS is not against any third party."