Russia imposes sanctions on US President Joe Biden and several top officials

Russia Tuesday placed sanctions on US President Joe Biden and several other US diplomats, reported news agency AFP.

The measure, which also applies to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, "is the consequence of the extremely Russophobic policy pursued by the current US administration", the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the Russian sanction list included US National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan, Chairman of the US Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and a number of other top US officials.



Such measures are being taken in response to a series of unprecedented sanctions imposed against Russia.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expansion of the sanctions list at the expense of a number of US citizens for `inciting hatred` against the country.



"In the near future, new announcements will follow to expand the sanctions list by including top US officials, military, legislators, businessmen, experts and mediapersons, who are `Russophobic` or who contribute to inciting hatred towards Russia and the introduction of restrictive measures," the ministry said.



The new restrictions will be introduced in accordance with government decisions in financial, banking and other areas to protect the country`s economy and ensure its sustainable development, it added.

(With IANS inputs)