Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit India amid Donald Trump's tariff war

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India in late August this year, according to a statement issued by India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, during his visit to Moscow on Thursday, i.e., August 7, Interfax news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India in late August this year, according to a statement issued by India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, during his visit to Moscow on Thursday, i.e., August 7, Interfax news agency reported. However, there's no official statement from the government yet. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a visit to Japan and China on August 28.

Fresh tariffs on India

Russian President Putin's visit to India comes amid the mounting trade tensions with the United States. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed a fresh executive order slapping an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India, citing New Delhi's business with Russia. This brings the total levy to 50 per cent. With the new tariffs, India and Brazil are the countries with the highest levies at 50 percent. The tariffs will take effect 21 days after the executive order is issued.

According to the executive order, the White House has stated that the Indian government is importing Russian crude oil or petroleum products either directly or via intermediaries. In response, India called the move "unfortunate", terming it as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has declared that the government will take all necessary actions to protect the national interests.

Here's what PM Modi said

In a strong message against the tariffs imposed by the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India will prioritise its interests and would not make compromises in order to protect its farmers, fishermen, and dairy sector, even if doing so came at a high cost. When US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on India for its ongoing purchases of Russian oil, his comments were perceived as a direct response.

Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi said, “For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it.”