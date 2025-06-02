Ukraine claimed it destroyed around 40 Russian aircraft in the attack, including strategic bombers like the nuclear-capable TU-95 and Tu-22. The strikes were reportedly planned over 11 months by Ukraine’s security service, the SBU.

The Russia-Ukraine war has intensified just before peace talks are set to begin in Istanbul on June 2. Ukraine launched a massive drone attack deep into Russian territory on Sunday, raising global concerns that President Vladimir Putin may consider using nuclear weapons. According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, five air bases were hit by Ukrainian drones. Ukraine claimed it destroyed around 40 Russian aircraft in the attack, including strategic bombers like the nuclear-capable TU-95 and Tu-22. The strikes were reportedly planned over 11 months by Ukraine’s security service, the SBU.

Observers believe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to put pressure on Moscow ahead of the second round of peace talks. The Russian delegation, led by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medynsky, has already arrived in Turkey for the talks. However, experts are not hopeful about a ceasefire being agreed upon soon.

This latest escalation has reignited the question: will President Putin resort to nuclear weapons?

According to Economic Times report, back on May 4, Putin said in a state TV interview that Russia had not found it necessary to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and that he hoped it would stay that way. He added that Russia had enough power to end the conflict in a way that suited its goals. “There has been no need to use those weapons, and I hope they will not be required,” Putin said.

However, in November 2024, Putin updated Russia’s nuclear policy to allow the use of nuclear arms even in response to a conventional attack backed by a nuclear-armed country. This change lowered the threshold for a potential nuclear response, alarming many nations.

Meanwhile, the United States has blamed Russia for the breakdown of important nuclear agreements, such as the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty and the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. The U.S. left the INF Treaty in 2019, citing Russian violations, which Moscow denied. The US had earlier exited the ABM treaty in 2002.

With tensions rising and peace still uncertain, the world is watching closely, hoping that diplomacy can prevent further escalation in the conflict.