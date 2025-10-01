Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; nutritionist reveals why it’s a power habit
No kidding! This woman charges up to Rs 26,64,000 to help parents name their babies
Pakistan: 8 killed amid massive protest in PoK due to heavy firing by army
Attention Google Chrome users! Indian govt warns of multiple high-risk security flaws; here's what you should do
Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, direct mythological sequel, he took away...
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi apologises to BCCI over Asia Cup 2025 row, creates new drama around handing around trophy handover
Celebrate Dussehra with Gemini: 6 AI prompts to create festive photos of yourself
Russia's Putin to visit India: Su-57, S-500 and more form the core of talks, here's what we know so far
India set to develop indigenous 5th-Gen stealth fighter, to be operational by...; know price, key details here
Hurun Rich List 2025: Mukesh Ambani beats Gautam Adani, becomes India’s richest man with net worth of Rs...
WORLD
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi on December 5-6 for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first visit to the nation in years. Let's discuss what issues are going to form the core of the talks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi on December 5-6 for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first visit to the nation in years. Considering the rising global tensions triggered by US President Donald Trump's imposition of heavy tariffs on countries, the visit is seen as a significant moment for the future of India-Russia ties.
Defence cooperation between the two countries is expected to dominate the agenda.
Moscow's keen push to involve its "time-tested" partner India in its Su-57 fighter jet programme will form the core of the discussions. The Su-57 is a state-of-the-art fifth-generation stealth aircraft. Interestingly, Times Now has quoted a source in the Russian government as saying that Moscow is looking forward to making India a key partner, "not just as a buyer but also in potential co-production".
On the other hand, the deal could serve as a mega boost for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which is looking to modernise its fighter fleet amid threats from neighbouring Pakistan and China.
The Russian-made S-400, an advanced long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) defense system, played a decisive role during the recent military faceoff with Pakistan. Putin's talks in New Delhi will also focus on final deliveries of the S-400 Triumf, which have already been contracted and partly delivered. According to a report by Times Now, Russia will also bring to the table its next-generation S-500, a long-range defence system capable of intercepting hypersonic weapons and striking hostile aircraft and missiles.
Putin's visit to India is crucial, given the ongoing Ukraine war, the US sanctions on Russia, and the consistent US pressure on New Delhi to stop purchasing oil from Moscow. For New Delhi, it becomes crucial to manage ties with its long-standing partner Moscow, while expanding relations with the United States -- a key trading partner of India.
ALSO READ | Russia's BIG statement on India's foreign policy amid tariff row with US: 'New Delhi has self-respect'