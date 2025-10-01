Russia's Putin to visit India: Su-57, S-500 and more form the core of talks, here's what we know so far

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi on December 5-6 for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first visit to the nation in years. Let's discuss what issues are going to form the core of the talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi on December 5-6 for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first visit to the nation in years. Considering the rising global tensions triggered by US President Donald Trump's imposition of heavy tariffs on countries, the visit is seen as a significant moment for the future of India-Russia ties.

Defence cooperation between the two countries is expected to dominate the agenda.

Su-57 offer to India

Moscow's keen push to involve its "time-tested" partner India in its Su-57 fighter jet programme will form the core of the discussions. The Su-57 is a state-of-the-art fifth-generation stealth aircraft. Interestingly, Times Now has quoted a source in the Russian government as saying that Moscow is looking forward to making India a key partner, "not just as a buyer but also in potential co-production".

On the other hand, the deal could serve as a mega boost for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which is looking to modernise its fighter fleet amid threats from neighbouring Pakistan and China.

From S-400 to S-500

The Russian-made S-400, an advanced long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) defense system, played a decisive role during the recent military faceoff with Pakistan. Putin's talks in New Delhi will also focus on final deliveries of the S-400 Triumf, which have already been contracted and partly delivered. According to a report by Times Now, Russia will also bring to the table its next-generation S-500, a long-range defence system capable of intercepting hypersonic weapons and striking hostile aircraft and missiles.

The global scenario

Putin's visit to India is crucial, given the ongoing Ukraine war, the US sanctions on Russia, and the consistent US pressure on New Delhi to stop purchasing oil from Moscow. For New Delhi, it becomes crucial to manage ties with its long-standing partner Moscow, while expanding relations with the United States -- a key trading partner of India.

