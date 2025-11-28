Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation to dominate talks; know what's on agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India for two days, starting December 4, to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions are expected to yield several significant outcomes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India for two days, starting December 4, to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions are expected to yield several significant outcomes, especially in the defence sector, which will further cement the bilateral ties between the two long-standing allies.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Putin's upcoming visit to India will help shape the vision for strengthening the India-Russia ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’. "At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a State visit to India from December 4 to 5 for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit," the MEA said.

"The forthcoming State visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it added.

What's on agenda?

According to the Kremlin, both sides will adopt a joint statement and sign a "wide range of interdepartmental and business agreements" following the talks between the leaders of the two countries. According to a report by news agency PTI, citing sources, ways to enhance the bilateral ties between the two countries, bolster energy cooperation notwithstanding Western sanctions against Russia, further enhancing defence ties and the Ukraine conflict will dominate the discussions.

S-400 missile system

As per a PTI report, citing sources familiar with the matter, India is reportedly considering procuring additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia. The S-400 missile systems were what became the highlight of the recent military faceoff with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.