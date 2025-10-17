Russia's Putin issues BIG statement day after phone call with Trump: 'Moscow open to...'

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
WORLD
Amid Trump's push to bring Russia to the negotiation tables on the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has hinted that Moscow remains open to a settlement in Kyiv. Putin is expected to travel to Hungary for talks with his US counterpart, Trump, on stopping the ongoing war in Ukraine.
However, the Kremlin pressed that the contents of Putin’s recent phone call with Trump must remain out of the media. Earlier on Thursday, Trump took to Truth Social and called his conversation with Putin "a very productive one". "I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine", he wrote.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also set to visit the US for negotiation talks on the conflict.
"A meeting location is to be determined. President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end. President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more,” added the US President.