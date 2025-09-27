Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas tease sequel in exciting video; fans say 'YRF, Maddock need to...'

The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s new startup capital

India launches ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network, becomes 5th nation to develop homegrown tech; check more details

Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'

The Social Network 2 is officially titled The Social Reckoning, this actor to play Mark Zuckerberg; sequel to release on...

West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura: 'He back-stabbed India'

Weight loss: Woman loses 35kg in 7 months by avoiding these 10 everyday foods

The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi reveals Salman Khan stopped him from making comeback in Radhe: 'I was heartbroken'

Day after Netanyahu's 'must finish job' remark at UNGA, Israeli strikes kill 38 in Gaza

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas tease sequel in exciting video; fans say 'YRF, Maddock need to...'

Lokah Chapter 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas tease sequel in exciting video

The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s new startup capital

The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s...

India launches ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network, becomes 5th nation to develop homegrown tech; check more details

India launches ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network, becomes 5th nation to develop homegrown te

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeWorld

WORLD

Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'

Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, reaffirming the strong and time-tested friendship between Moscow and New Delhi.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 06:39 PM IST

Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, reaffirming the strong and time-tested friendship between Moscow and New Delhi. The Russian premier shed light on the exchange during a meeting members of the Russian Government, according to the Kremlin.

    Putin underlined the stability of Russian-Indian relations, describing them as "based on a national consensus." He went on to commend India's achievements in governance and economic growth under Modi's leadership. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is pursuing a completely independent, sovereign policy and, most importantly, is achieving very good results in the economic sphere. India is demonstrating the highest economic growth rates among the world's major economies," Putin said.

    As reported by TV BRICS, the call came shortly after Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday. In his message, the Russian President emphasised the Indian leader's personal contribution to strengthening bilateral ties. "You [Narendra Modi] are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the special privileged strategic partnership between our countries and developing mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various areas," Putin noted.

    The Russian head of state also expressed confidence in the continuation of "constructive dialogue and joint work on topical issues on the regional and international agenda." As per MEA, Russia has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India. The development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India's foreign policy. Since the signing of the "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" in October 2000 (during the visit of President Putin).

    Subsequently, External Minister S Jaishankar also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavroc on the sidlines of the ongoing 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The Russian Embassy in India confirmed the meeting on X, stating, "Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EAM Dr S Jaishankar hold a meeting on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York."

    Later, Jaishankar also wrote, "Good conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #UNGA80. Useful discussion on bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and developments in the Middle East."

    With inputs from ANI

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Donald Trump is 'man of peace': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks US President for ceasefire despite India’s repeated denials
    Donald Trump is 'man of peace': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hails US President
    BIG boost for NCR commuters: High-speed Namo Bharat train to connect Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad
    High-speed Namo Bharat train to connect Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad
    Elon Musk’s FIRST reaction on being named in Epstein files, says, ‘This is…’
    Elon Musk’s FIRST reaction on being named in Epstein files, says, ‘This is…’
    Pakistan's internet speed will leave you SHOCKED, here's how it compares with India
    Pakistan's internet speed will leave you SHOCKED, check details here
    IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at mha.gov.in; get direct LINK here
    IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at mha.gov.in; get direct LINK he
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
    Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
    Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
    Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
    Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
    Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
    Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE