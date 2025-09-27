Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'

Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, reaffirming the strong and time-tested friendship between Moscow and New Delhi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, reaffirming the strong and time-tested friendship between Moscow and New Delhi. The Russian premier shed light on the exchange during a meeting members of the Russian Government, according to the Kremlin.

Putin underlined the stability of Russian-Indian relations, describing them as "based on a national consensus." He went on to commend India's achievements in governance and economic growth under Modi's leadership. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is pursuing a completely independent, sovereign policy and, most importantly, is achieving very good results in the economic sphere. India is demonstrating the highest economic growth rates among the world's major economies," Putin said.

As reported by TV BRICS, the call came shortly after Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday. In his message, the Russian President emphasised the Indian leader's personal contribution to strengthening bilateral ties. "You [Narendra Modi] are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the special privileged strategic partnership between our countries and developing mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various areas," Putin noted.

The Russian head of state also expressed confidence in the continuation of "constructive dialogue and joint work on topical issues on the regional and international agenda." As per MEA, Russia has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India. The development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India's foreign policy. Since the signing of the "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" in October 2000 (during the visit of President Putin).

Subsequently, External Minister S Jaishankar also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavroc on the sidlines of the ongoing 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The Russian Embassy in India confirmed the meeting on X, stating, "Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EAM Dr S Jaishankar hold a meeting on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York."

Later, Jaishankar also wrote, "Good conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #UNGA80. Useful discussion on bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and developments in the Middle East."

With inputs from ANI