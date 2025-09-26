Russia's President Vladimir Putin announces launch of world’s FIRST closed fuel cycle nuclear system by 2030; set to reduce uranium usage, radioactive waste as it will...

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a big announcement at the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow, in the presence of International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi and other global leaders. Russia is set to launch world’s first nuclear power system with a closed fuel cycle, what is it?

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a big announcement at the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow, in the presence of International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi and other global leaders. He announced that Russia will launch the world’s first nuclear power system with a closed fuel cycle by 2030.

“As early as 2030, we plan to launch the world’s first nuclear energy system with a closed fuel cycle in Russia, in the Tomsk Region,” Putin said.

What is this system?

Set to be built in the Tomsk Region, Putin said that the system will reuse 95% of spent fuel several times in the reactor. This will drastically reduce the need for uranium supplies and cutting down radioactive waste. As per reports, he has invited international scientists to join testing efforts at a new research centre in Ulyanovsk.

Putin said, 'Such a mechanism will ultimately make it possible to almost completely resolve the problem of radioactive waste accumulation. And, what’s also crucial, it will essentially eliminate the issue of uranium supply.' Putin hailed it as Russia’s proudest scientific achievements and as a breakthrough in clean energy.

New financial model for nuclear power plants

He urged for a new financing model for the construction of nuclear power plants. “I believe it is necessary to develop modern models for financing the construction of nuclear power plants and to involve international financial institutions and development banks in such projects,” he said.

He also said that constructing nuclear power plants requires significant resources and claimed that NDB by BRICS are ready to fiance.“I would like to add in this regard that earlier this year the New Development Bank created by BRICS countries, confirmed its readiness to finance nuclear projects. Whereas at the end of last year, at Russia’s initiative, a mechanism for coordinating the efforts of BRICS countries was created, a platform on nuclear energy,” he said.

He emphasised Russia’s rejection of technological colonialism, saying Moscow helps nations build independent nuclear programs, while maintaining high safety and non-proliferation standards.

According to the state-run TASS news agency, about 20,000 representatives from more than 100 countries, including ministers, business leaders, scientists, and senior officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the World Nuclear Association (WNA), and the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO), are attending the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow.

(with agency inputs)