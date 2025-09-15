Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Russia's foreign ministry issues warnings amid Trump tariff pressure: 'Attempts to break India-Russia ties...'

Amid Trump tariff pressure on India, Russia emphasised that any attempt to disrupt their partnership with New Delhi is 'destined to fail,' highlighting the reliability and strategic nature of their bond.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

Russia's foreign ministry issues warnings amid Trump tariff pressure: 'Attempts to break India-Russia ties...'
Russia has reaffirmed its strong ties with India, stating that its relationship is ‘steadily and confidently advancing’ despite US pressure on India to impose tariffs due to its continued purchase of Russian oil. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasised that any attempt to obstruct this progress is ‘destined to fail,’ highlighting the time-tested and resilient nature of India-Russia relations, according to state media outlet RT.

Russia lauds India's firm stand against Trump pressure

The Russian Foreign Ministry also lauded India for standing firm against constant pressure from the US and NATO to stop purchasing oil from Russia. Highlighting that India’s long-standing friendship with Russia that represents "strategic autonomy in international affairs, the ministry stated, “Frankly, anything else would be hard to imagine," reported RT. It also said India and Russia's partnership is based on “the highest value of sovereignty and the primacy of national interests." It added that the relationship has been “reliable, predictable and truly strategic in nature," reported RT.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had said he would increase the tariff charged on imports from India from the current rate of 25% "very substantially" over the next 24 hours due to New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil, Reuters reported. Soon after, India said that "the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable". A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said the government will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security. 

The spokesperson said India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict and that the very nations criticising India are themselves engaged in trade with Russia."Where the United States is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers, as well as chemicals. In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," the statement said.

India has, earlier too, defended its sovereign right to conduct energy policy based on national interest, stating that energy purchases are guided by market dynamics and prevailing global conditions.

(With inputs from ANI)

