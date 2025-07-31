Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Days after 'Dog Babu' fiasco, 'Samsung' applies for income certificate in...

Aanand L Rai strongly objects to AI-edited Raanjhanaa, calls it 'deeply disrespectful': 'Nothing short of devastating'

Cheating or blunder? Umpire Kumar Dharmasena's 'bat signal' helps England save review against India at The Oval

Viral video: Bengaluru students leave internet mesmerised with Pushpa 2 dance, netizens say 'the way he matches...'

Elon Musk's Starlink gets licence for satellite service in India, framework for spectrum allocation is...

Russia's fierce response to Donald Trump over his 'dead economy' remark: 'Maybe he should recall his favourite movies about...'

Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani 'my favourite face', shares unseen photo of War 2 star on her birthday

Dhadak 2 first review out: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri give solid performance in hard-hitting film, but it lacks...

Despite US-India trade being 18 times bigger than US-Pakistan, Trump snubs New Delhi, appeases Islamabad because...

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli in elite list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Days after 'Dog Babu' fiasco, 'Samsung' applies for income certificate in...

After 'Dog Babu' fiasco, 'Samsung' applies for income certificate in...

This Man left his high-paying Mumbai job to live in Jamshedpur, here's why

This Man left his high-paying Mumbai job to live in Jamshedpur, here's why

Aanand L Rai strongly objects to AI-edited Raanjhanaa, calls it 'deeply disrespectful': 'Nothing short of devastating'

Aanand L Rai opposes AI-edited Raanjhanaa, calls it 'deeply disrespectful'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeWorld

WORLD

Russia's fierce response to Donald Trump over his 'dead economy' remark: 'Maybe he should recall his favourite movies about...'

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together."

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 08:33 PM IST

Russia's fierce response to Donald Trump over his 'dead economy' remark: 'Maybe he should recall his favourite movies about...'
US President Donald Trump and Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev

TRENDING NOW

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, issued a warning to US President Donald Trump, advising him not to disregard the dangers of those he labels "dead". Earlier today, Trump made a shocking statement about India and Russia, claiming that the two nations can take their "dead economies" down together.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The statement is followed by Trump's declaration of a 25 per cent tariff plus a penalty on India for trading with Russia. 

In response to Trump's claims, Medvedev wrote on Telegram, "Medvedev, in a response, wrote on Telegram, "As for the talk about the 'dead economies' of India and Russia, and 'entering dangerous territory' - maybe he should recall his favorite movies about 'the walking dead,' and also remember how dangerous the so-called 'Dead Hand,' which doesn't even exist, could be."

Notably, Trump had also taken a dig at Medvedev in the social media post. "Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory."

In retaliation, Medvedev added in his post, "If a few words from the former president of Russia can provoke such a jittery reaction from the mighty president of the United States, then Russia must be completely in the right," he wrote. 

25 per cent tariff plus penalty 

The US President, on Wednesday, announced a 25 percent tariff plus penalty on India. "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country".

Donald Trump cited India’s trade ties with Russia as a reason to impose a penalty on New Delhi. "Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'I don’t usually wear underwear': Jennifer Lopez suffers wardrobe malfunction as skirt falls off mid-concert, then...; watch viral video
'I don’t usually wear underwear': Jennifer Lopez suffers wardrobe malfunction...
Lyricist Rajendra Krishan wrote THIS song inspired by his wife's wet hair after taking bath, became superhit, name is..., film was..
Rajendra Krishan wrote THIS song inspired by his wife's wet hair after taking..
'Caste is our primary enemy': Kamal Haasan reacts to shocking honour killing of 27 years old IT employee in Tamil Nadu
Kamal Haasan reacts to shocking honour killing of 27 years old IT employee
Gurmeet Choudhary dedicates his career, success to Debina Bonnerjee, reveals mantra for successful marriage: 'Usne mujhe bigadne se roka' | Exclusive
Gurmeet Choudhary dedicates his career, success to Debina Bonnerjee | Exclusive
Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer: Jake Sully and Neytiri face new enemies, tease fierce battle between tribes in Pandora
Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer: Jake Sully and Neytiri face new enemies, tease...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE