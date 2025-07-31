Russia's fierce response to Donald Trump over his 'dead economy' remark: 'Maybe he should recall his favourite movies about...'

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together."

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, issued a warning to US President Donald Trump, advising him not to disregard the dangers of those he labels "dead". Earlier today, Trump made a shocking statement about India and Russia, claiming that the two nations can take their "dead economies" down together.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The statement is followed by Trump's declaration of a 25 per cent tariff plus a penalty on India for trading with Russia.

In response to Trump's claims, Medvedev wrote on Telegram, "Medvedev, in a response, wrote on Telegram, "As for the talk about the 'dead economies' of India and Russia, and 'entering dangerous territory' - maybe he should recall his favorite movies about 'the walking dead,' and also remember how dangerous the so-called 'Dead Hand,' which doesn't even exist, could be."

In retaliation, Medvedev added in his post, "If a few words from the former president of Russia can provoke such a jittery reaction from the mighty president of the United States, then Russia must be completely in the right," he wrote.

25 per cent tariff plus penalty

The US President, on Wednesday, announced a 25 percent tariff plus penalty on India. "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country".

Donald Trump cited India’s trade ties with Russia as a reason to impose a penalty on New Delhi. "Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"