Russia's BIG statement on Trump's 'frustration' with Ukraine peace talks: 'His emotional attitude...'

Recently, US President Donald Trump voiced his 'frustration' over the delay in the Ukraine peace deal. Now, Russia has responded to Trump's remarks, addressing his "emotional attitude" towards the matter. Let's dive into details.

The "emotional" attitude of US President Donald Trump toward the Ukraine peace process is "completely understandable," these are the words of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to RT. Notably, the comment follows Trump's remarks in which he voiced his frustration with the stalled process on a peace deal on the Ukraine war.

"He's really let me down," Trump said on Thursday. Asked about the remarks, Peskov indicated that Moscow understands Trump's disappointment, noting his personal involvement in efforts to settle the conflict.

"We assume that the US and President Trump personally maintain their political will and intention to continue their efforts to facilitate a settlement in Ukraine. Therefore, of course, President Trump is quite emotional, so to speak, about this issue. This is completely understandable," Peskov told reporters.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also addressed Trump's comments, telling Russia's Channel One that the US president's frustration reflects his business-oriented approach to politics. "The US president is a man of action, deals, and business, as he himself constantly emphasizes," Lavrov said.

"When President Trump says he's disappointed... it's partially explained by the fact that he wants quick solutions. In some areas, this may work; in others, it's unlikely," RT reported. In recent weeks, Trump has signaled displeasure with the lack of progress in talks, warning of new sanctions on Russia.

He has reiterated his readiness to impose further restrictions but insisted that Washington's European allies must first stop buying Russian oil."I'm willing to do other things, but not when the people that I'm fighting for are buying oil from Russia," Trump said, RT noted.

With inputs from ANI