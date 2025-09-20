Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SSC CGL big update: After 10000 complaints on feedback portal, SCC announces re-exam for affected students, scheduled for...

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Dunith Wellalage makes emotional return two days after father’s death, teammates wear black armbands

IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana makes history, breaks Virat Kohli’s all-time ODI record with fiery century vs Australia

Donald Trump's H-1B visa order: Infosys, Wipro take a hit; here's how Indian stock markets will be impacted

India's FIRST reaction to President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee hike on H-1B visas, says, 'Humanitarian consequences...'

Assam declares three-day state mourning in honour of Zubeen Garg, CM to receive Ya Ali singer's mortal remains

Russia's BIG statement on Trump's 'frustration' with Ukraine peace talks: 'His emotional attitude...'

Air India issues BIG travel advisory following cyberattacks affecting Brussels, London's Heathrow, Berlin: 'Passengers are advised to complete...'

Indian photographer’s stunning 'black tiger' shot graces National Geographic’s October cover

Air India issues BIG travel advisory following cyberattack affecting Brussels, London's Heathrow, Berlin airports: 'Passengers are advised to complete...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SSC CGL big update: After 10000 complaints on feedback portal, SCC announces re-exam for affected students, scheduled for...

SSC CGL big update: After 10000 complaints on feedback portal, SCC announces...

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Dunith Wellalage makes emotional return two days after father’s death, teammates wear black armbands

Dunith Wellalage makes emotional return two days after father’s death, teammates

IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana makes history, breaks Virat Kohli’s all-time ODI record with fiery century vs Australia

Smriti Mandhana makes history, breaks Virat Kohli’s all-time ODI record with

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Russia's BIG statement on Trump's 'frustration' with Ukraine peace talks: 'His emotional attitude...'

Recently, US President Donald Trump voiced his 'frustration' over the delay in the Ukraine peace deal. Now, Russia has responded to Trump's remarks, addressing his "emotional attitude" towards the matter. Let's dive into details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 07:15 PM IST

Russia's BIG statement on Trump's 'frustration' with Ukraine peace talks: 'His emotional attitude...'
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The "emotional" attitude of US President Donald Trump toward the Ukraine peace process is "completely understandable," these are the words of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to RT. Notably, the comment follows Trump's remarks in which he voiced his frustration with the stalled process on a peace deal on the Ukraine war. 

"He's really let me down," Trump said on Thursday. Asked about the remarks, Peskov indicated that Moscow understands Trump's disappointment, noting his personal involvement in efforts to settle the conflict.

"We assume that the US and President Trump personally maintain their political will and intention to continue their efforts to facilitate a settlement in Ukraine. Therefore, of course, President Trump is quite emotional, so to speak, about this issue. This is completely understandable," Peskov told reporters.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also addressed Trump's comments, telling Russia's Channel One that the US president's frustration reflects his business-oriented approach to politics. "The US president is a man of action, deals, and business, as he himself constantly emphasizes," Lavrov said.

"When President Trump says he's disappointed... it's partially explained by the fact that he wants quick solutions. In some areas, this may work; in others, it's unlikely," RT reported. In recent weeks, Trump has signaled displeasure with the lack of progress in talks, warning of new sanctions on Russia.

He has reiterated his readiness to impose further restrictions but insisted that Washington's European allies must first stop buying Russian oil."I'm willing to do other things, but not when the people that I'm fighting for are buying oil from Russia," Trump said, RT noted.

ALSO READ | Trump announces H-1B visa fee: Rules, exemptions, legal challenges and all FAQs answered

With inputs from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cyberattack forces airports across Europe to halt operations, flights delayed; check details
Cyberattack forces airports across Europe to halt operations, flights delayed; c
US revokes sanctions waiver for India at Iran's Chabahar port: How will it impact New Delhi?
US revokes sanctions waiver for India at Iran's Chabahar port: How will it impac
'I'm Muslim but love this colour': Delhi man goes viral with Cosmic Orange iPhone 17
'I'm Muslim but love this colour': Delhi man goes viral with Cosmic Orange iPhon
Shah Rukh Khan’s fitness secrets at 59 revealed: 4 foods that keep him in amazing physique
Shah Rukh Khan’s fitness secrets at 59: 4 foods that keep him in shape
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over US H1B fee hike, claims 'India has weak PM', cites...
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over US H1B fee hike, claims 'India has weak PM', cit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE