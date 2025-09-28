Russia's BIG statement on India's foreign policy amid tariff row with US: 'New Delhi has self-respect'

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov underscored that India’s ties with the US or any other nation cannot serve as a benchmark for Russia's relations with the nation. Let's delve into details.

Amid the ongoing trade tensions with the United States, Russia has firmly backed India's stance on continuing purchase of Russian oil, praising the country's "self-respect" and asserting there is "no threat" to the long-standing ties between New Delhi and Moscow. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov underscored that India’s ties with the US or any other nation cannot serve as a benchmark for Russia's relations with the nation.

Lavrov was addressing the media after speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He also backed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's energy choices, who had earlier said, "US wants to sell its oil to us, we are prepared to discuss the terms for this, but what we buy from other countries, not the United States, but from Russia or other countries, that's our own business, and that has nothing to do with the Indian-US agenda."

Echoing the sentiment, Lavrov called it a "very worthy response", adding it showed India, like Turkiye, "has self-respect". He further affirmed that there's no threat to the relationship between New Delhi and Moscow. "There is no threat to this relationship. And if somebody does do something of that nature, the Indian Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, have said it loud and clear, India chooses its own partners," he said.

"If the US has proposals on how to enrich bilateral trade between the US and India, they are prepared to discuss the terms for that, whatever terms the US might put forth. But when it comes to trade, investment, economic, military, technological, and other relations between India and third states, it is something that India will discuss only with those states in question," Lavrov added.

'Full respect for interests of India'

Sergey Lavrov also emphasised that Russia has "full respect for the interests of India". "We have full respect for the national interests of India, full respect for the foreign policy that (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is carrying out to promote these national interests," he said.

The Russian minister also highlighted the breadth of cooperation between the two countries. "We have a very extensive bilateral agenda -- trade, military, technical cooperation, finance, humanitarian matters, healthcare, high tech, artificial intelligence -- and of course, close coordination at the international level, within the SCO, BRICS and bilaterally," Lavrov said.

ALSO READ | Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'