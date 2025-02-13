Amid reports of Russia - a defence superpower - offering to make the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet in India, the fifth generation advanced aircraft has reportedly found its very first buyer, india.com has reported.

According to Rosoboronexport - a state-owned firm intermediary agency that controls Russia's defense exports/imports - said the deal is seen as a key milestone in Russia’s endeavours to expand the fighter jet’s presence in global market.

In a conversation with Interfax news agency, Rosoboronexport Director, Alexander Mikheev affirmed that Russia will kickstart the delivery of Su-57 by the end of this year.

Based on media reports, experts opine that Algeria - that has been sharing long-standing defence ties with the country- is going to be the first buyer of the advanced fighter jet.

Back in 2019, Algeria had expressed interest in Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet.

Notably, Moscow has still kept the first buyer's details a secret, citing unfair competition from western powers.

About Su-57 fighter jet

Russia's Su-57 fighter jet has stolen spotlight for its stealth features, advanced avionics and multipurpose capabilities. Earlier a Reuters report quoted an Indian official and a Russian industry source as saying an informal offer regarding the had been made by Russia in talks with officials of the Indian government and state-owned defense manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).