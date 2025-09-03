Russia REACTS after Donald Trump claims Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un 'conspiring' against US

Trump had made the comment as Russia's president Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and North Korea's Kim Jong Un were seen rubbing shoulders at China's massive military parade in capital Beijing on Wednesday to mark the end of the Second World War. Read on to know more.

The Russian government has responded after United States President Donald Trump accused Russia, China, and North Korea of "conspiring" against his country. Asked about Trump's remark, Russian foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said there were "no conspiracies." Ushakov told Russian state television: "We hope he (Trump) was ironical," adding: "I would like to say that no one has been conspiring, no one has been plotting anything." Trump had made the comment as Russia's president Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and North Korea's Kim Jong Un were seen rubbing shoulders at China's massive military parade in capital Beijing on Wednesday.

What did Russia say on Donald Trump's comment?

Russian government aide Ushakov said that the US' role is well understood. "I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump and President Trump personally in the current international situation," he told state TV. After concluding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin city, Putin stayed back and Jong Un arrived for China's Victory Day parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

What had Trump said on Putin-Xi-Kim meeting in China?

As pictures of Jinping, Putin, and Jong Un surfaced on news outlets across the globe, Trump took to social media to make a comment. He wrote: "Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration." He then added in his Truth Social post: "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."