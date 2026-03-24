Russia providing intelligence to Iran? Ukrainian President Zelenskyy makes big claims, says he has 'irrefutable' evidence

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that the aid is helping Iran stay afloat and prolonging the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that he has the evidence of the fact that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran for the war.

Zelenskyy said that the aid is helping Iran stay afloat and prolonging the war.

"There is growing evidence that the Russians continue to provide the Iranian regime with intelligence support. This is clearly a destructive activity, and it must be stopped, as it only leads to further destabilization. All decent states are interested in guaranteeing security and preventing a larger crisis. Markets are already reacting negatively, and this is significantly complicating the fuel situation in many countries. By helping the Iranian regime stay afloat and strike more accurately, Russia is effectively prolonging the war. There must be a response," Zelenskyy said.

There is growing evidence that the Russians continue to provide the Iranian regime with intelligence support. This is clearly destructive activity, and it must be stopped, as it only leads to further destabilization. All decent states are interested in guaranteeing security and… pic.twitter.com/tg1WwPnb6n — Volodymyr Zelenskyy @ZelenskyyUa) March 23, 2026

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, "On March 23, FMs Sergey Lavrov & Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke over the phone. The Ministers discussed the deterioration in the Persian Gulf caused by US-Israeli aggression. They also voiced concern over the conflict's dangerous expansion into the Caspian region."

On March 23, FMs Sergey #Lavrov & @araghchi spoke over the phone.



The Ministers discussed the deterioration in the Persian Gulf caused by US-Israeli aggression.



They also voiced concern over the conflict’s dangerous expansion into the Caspian region.https://t.co/sHa82anjmS pic.twitter.com/tL8SPzJQRu — MFA Russia (@mfa_russia) March 23, 2026

Sergey Lavrov stressed the categorical unacceptability of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which creates unacceptable risks for the safety of Russian personnel and could lead to catastrophic environmental consequences for all countries of the region without exception, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) said he spoke to US President Donald Trump, and they will realise the goals of the war through an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests.

Netanyahu pledged to keep attacking Iran and Lebanon.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)