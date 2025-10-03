Russia's Putin issues BIG warning to Donald Trump over tariffs: 'India will never...'
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hails IDF for preventing Gaza Flotila, says, ‘Their action...’
Pakistan spying own citizens, uses THESE Chinese tech, reveals report
Zubeen Garg death: Two more arrests made, musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta held
Meta to bring BIG changes for users from..., data from AI chatbots to transform Facebook, Instagram feeds; here’s all you need to know
Despite Donald Trump's tariffs, India set to become new global leader in THIS industry
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
Acne during periods? Why pimples flare up and how to control them
Karan Johar revealed OMAD diet helped him shed kilos, but is it really safe?
Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be titled…
WORLD
Putin's comments come as United States President Donald Trump has imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on India, including a 25 percent punitive levy over New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil. Read on to know more on this.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has hit out at the United States leadership over its efforts to pressure India and China into cutting business ties with his country. He warned the US that such moves could even backfire economically. Putin said that if higher tariffs are levied on Russia's trade partners, it would drive up global prices and force the US authorities to keep interest rates up. His comments come as US President Donald Trump has imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on India, including a 25 percent punitive levy over New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil.
Speaking at a forum of Russian experts, Putin said: "India and China will not allow to humiliate themselves." He added: "If India refuses our energy supplies, it will suffer a certain loss...of course, the people of a country like India, believe me, will closely monitor the decisions made by the political leadership and will never allow any humiliation in front of anyone." His remark came as US has been calling for India and other countries to stop buying oil from Russia over its war with Ukraine. "I know Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, he himself would never take any steps of this kind," Putin said at the event.
Trump has imposed a sweeping 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, half of which is for Russian oil imports. The US president has his officials have repeatedly berated India for maintaining trade relations with Russia, which New Delhi has defended. India had started to heavily purchase Russian crude oil sold at a discount as Western nations imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in early 2022 -- a war that continues despite repeated dialogue for peace.