Russia's Putin issues BIG warning to Donald Trump over tariffs: 'India will never...'

Putin's comments come as United States President Donald Trump has imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on India, including a 25 percent punitive levy over New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil. Read on to know more on this.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has hit out at the United States leadership over its efforts to pressure India and China into cutting business ties with his country. He warned the US that such moves could even backfire economically. Putin said that if higher tariffs are levied on Russia's trade partners, it would drive up global prices and force the US authorities to keep interest rates up. His comments come as US President Donald Trump has imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on India, including a 25 percent punitive levy over New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil.

What did Putin say about India?

Speaking at a forum of Russian experts, Putin said: "India and China will not allow to humiliate themselves." He added: "If India refuses our energy supplies, it will suffer a certain loss...of course, the people of a country like India, believe me, will closely monitor the decisions made by the political leadership and will never allow any humiliation in front of anyone." His remark came as US has been calling for India and other countries to stop buying oil from Russia over its war with Ukraine. "I know Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, he himself would never take any steps of this kind," Putin said at the event.

Why has US imposed tariffs on India?

Trump has imposed a sweeping 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, half of which is for Russian oil imports. The US president has his officials have repeatedly berated India for maintaining trade relations with Russia, which New Delhi has defended. India had started to heavily purchase Russian crude oil sold at a discount as Western nations imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in early 2022 -- a war that continues despite repeated dialogue for peace.