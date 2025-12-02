FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV SHOW: Russian President Putin ‘locks’ deal with India ahead of his visit, unveils '2026 Model of Friendship' between Moscow and New Delhi

'She fu**ed her husband, father-in-law, servant in Mirzapur': Netizens react after Rasika Dugal says she would have rejected Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Russia's Putin issues BIG warning to European leaders: 'If they want to...'

Not Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt; this Indian actor has joined hands with Goodwill Caravan to support refugees

India releases new seismic map, places entire Himalayan arc in highest-risk zone, here’s what you need to know

Air India issues travel advisory after multiple flights delayed, Airline says, 'Third party glitch...'

Janhvi Kapoor says her mother Sridevi's death became a 'meme': 'We saw what happened with Dharamji, I'm sure...'

BCCI likely to unveil Team India's T20 World Cup 2026 jersey during Raipur ODI

Naga Chaitanya or Raj Nidimoru - Who is richer? Know net worths of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first and second husband

Russian President Vladimir Putin issues BIG statement ahead of his visit to India, says, PM Modi and I will discuss...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV SHOW: Russian President Putin ‘locks’ deal with India ahead of his visit, unveils '2026 Model of Friendship' between Moscow and New Delhi

DNA TV SHOW: Russian President Putin ‘locks’ deal with India, unveils...

'She fu**ed her husband, father-in-law, servant in Mirzapur': Netizens react after Rasika Dugal says she would have rejected Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Netizens troll Rasika Dugal after she says she would have rejected Animal

Not Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt; this Indian actor has joined hands with Goodwill Caravan to support refugees

This Indian actor has joined hands with Goodwill Caravan to support refugees

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

HomeWorld

WORLD

Russia's Putin issues BIG warning to European leaders: 'If they want to...'

Putin argued that European countries are putting forward demands related to the conflict that Russia cannot accept. He further accused Europe of obstructing initiatives by the United States and American President Donald Trump to pursue a negotiated settlement.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

Russia's Putin issues BIG warning to European leaders: 'If they want to...'
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Moscow is ready for a military confrontation if European nations choose escalation, accusing European governments of blocking diplomatic efforts on the war in Ukraine. Speaking at an investment forum in Moscow, Putin stated: "We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now." He claimed European leaders are no longer prioritising negotiations and are instead backing continued hostilities in Ukraine.

What did Vladimir Putin say?

Putin argued that European countries are putting forward demands related to the conflict that Russia cannot accept. He further accused Europe of obstructing initiatives by the United States and American President Donald Trump to pursue a negotiated settlement. Putin said: "They are on the side of war," referring to European leaders' position on the yearslong conflict. His remarks come as US envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner meet in Moscow to discuss potential steps to end nearly 4 years of fighting.

US efforts for Ukraine peace

The US has circulated a 28-point peace proposal that was revised after pushback from Ukraine and European countries, which criticised the earlier draft for being too accommodating to Russia's conditions. European governments have voiced concerns that any peace structure could pressure Ukraine to give up territory currently under Russian control. Putin also announced plans for a stronger military response, saying Russia would intensify attacks on Ukrainian ports and vessels after recent incidents at sea. He described strikes on Russian tankers as "piracy," adding: "The most radical solution is to cut Ukraine off from the sea, then piracy will be impossible in principle."

What's the latest on Ukraine war?

Earlier, a Ukrainian security official said naval drones targeted two sanctioned tankers in the Black Sea as they sailed towards a Russian port to load oil for export. On Tuesday, a Russian-flagged tanker carrying sunflower oil reported being struck by a drone off Turkey's coast, with all 13 crew members unharmed, according to Turkey's maritime authority and the Tribeca shipping agency. Ukraine has denied involvement in that incident. Ukraine has previously conducted missile and drone attacks on the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, causing disruptions to oil shipping operations.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV SHOW: Russian President Putin ‘locks’ deal with India ahead of his visit, unveils '2026 Model of Friendship' between Moscow and New Delhi
DNA TV SHOW: Russian President Putin ‘locks’ deal with India, unveils...
'She fu**ed her husband, father-in-law, servant in Mirzapur': Netizens react after Rasika Dugal says she would have rejected Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
Netizens troll Rasika Dugal after she says she would have rejected Animal
Russia's Putin issues BIG warning to European leaders: 'If they want to...'
Putin's BIG warning to European leaders: 'If they want to...'
Not Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt; this Indian actor has joined hands with Goodwill Caravan to support refugees
This Indian actor has joined hands with Goodwill Caravan to support refugees
India releases new seismic map, places entire Himalayan arc in highest-risk zone, here’s what you need to know
India releases new seismic map, places entire Himalayan arc in highest-risk zone
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement