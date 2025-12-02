Russia's Putin issues BIG warning to European leaders: 'If they want to...'

Putin argued that European countries are putting forward demands related to the conflict that Russia cannot accept. He further accused Europe of obstructing initiatives by the United States and American President Donald Trump to pursue a negotiated settlement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Moscow is ready for a military confrontation if European nations choose escalation, accusing European governments of blocking diplomatic efforts on the war in Ukraine. Speaking at an investment forum in Moscow, Putin stated: "We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now." He claimed European leaders are no longer prioritising negotiations and are instead backing continued hostilities in Ukraine.

What did Vladimir Putin say?

Putin argued that European countries are putting forward demands related to the conflict that Russia cannot accept. He further accused Europe of obstructing initiatives by the United States and American President Donald Trump to pursue a negotiated settlement. Putin said: "They are on the side of war," referring to European leaders' position on the yearslong conflict. His remarks come as US envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner meet in Moscow to discuss potential steps to end nearly 4 years of fighting.

US efforts for Ukraine peace

The US has circulated a 28-point peace proposal that was revised after pushback from Ukraine and European countries, which criticised the earlier draft for being too accommodating to Russia's conditions. European governments have voiced concerns that any peace structure could pressure Ukraine to give up territory currently under Russian control. Putin also announced plans for a stronger military response, saying Russia would intensify attacks on Ukrainian ports and vessels after recent incidents at sea. He described strikes on Russian tankers as "piracy," adding: "The most radical solution is to cut Ukraine off from the sea, then piracy will be impossible in principle."

What's the latest on Ukraine war?

Earlier, a Ukrainian security official said naval drones targeted two sanctioned tankers in the Black Sea as they sailed towards a Russian port to load oil for export. On Tuesday, a Russian-flagged tanker carrying sunflower oil reported being struck by a drone off Turkey's coast, with all 13 crew members unharmed, according to Turkey's maritime authority and the Tribeca shipping agency. Ukraine has denied involvement in that incident. Ukraine has previously conducted missile and drone attacks on the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, causing disruptions to oil shipping operations.

