Putin issues BIG warning after Trump slaps oil sanctions: 'Response would be...'

His comments came after the US hit Russia's two biggest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, with sanctions -- first of the kind since Donald Trump started his second term this year. Putin also warned that the sanctions may hamper Russia-US relations which he said had "only just begun to recover."

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the latest sanctions by the United States were "serious" but stressed that they were not strong enough to majorly affect his country's economy. His comments came after the US hit Russia's two biggest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, with sanctions -- first of the kind since Donald Trump started his second term earlier this year. Putin also warned that the sanctions may hamper Russia-US relations which he said had "only just begun to recover."

According to news agency AFP, Putin said: "They (the US sanctions) are serious for us, of course, that is clear. And they will have certain consequences, but they will not significantly impact our economic well-being." He further described the action as an "unfriendly act" that "does not strengthen Russia-US relations." Putin also warned that if Russia was attacked with US' Tomahawk missiles, the response would be "very strong, if not overwhelming." Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought the powerful missiles from the US but whether a supply would be made remains unclear.

On Wednesday, Trump announced the sanctions against the Russian oil giants. "Look, these are tremendous sanctions. These are very big. Those are against their two big oil companies...We hope that the war will be settled," he told reporters at the White House in Washington. Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Putin in his efforts to end the war in Ukraine, which began after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in early 2022. The US president has made on and off efforts for peace in Ukraine and also hosted Putin in Alaska in August, but that summit failed to yield a breakthrough.