Russia pounds Ukraine with drones, missiles; Zelenskyy calls for response from China, Hungary, says...

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones early on Thursday, i.e., August 28. The strikes, according to Ukrainian officials, killed at least 15 people, including four children, in the capital. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was Moscow's answer to diplomatic efforts to end its war.

President Zelenskyy has urged the international community to take a stronger stance against Russia. "We expect a reaction from China to what is going on. China has repeatedly called for not expanding the war and for a ceasefire. Yet this is not happening because of Russia. We expect a reaction from Hungary. The death of children should definitely stir far greater emotions than anything else. We expect a response from everyone in the world who has called for peace but now more often stays silent rather than taking principled positions," he said.

Meanwhile, at least 38 people were wounded in the hours-long assault on the city, which damaged buildings in seven districts, including the headquarters of the European Union mission to Ukraine and the British Council, officials said. Across the country, Ukraine's military said Russian attacks struck 13 locations. National grid operator Ukrenergo said energy facilities were hit.

"Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table," Zelenskiy said on X, calling for new sanctions on Russia. "It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war."

During the attack on Kyiv, explosions rang out as clouds of smoke rose into the night sky. Drones could be heard whirring overhead. Mayor Vitali Klitschko described it as one of the biggest attacks on the city in recent months.

