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Russia’s ‘new doctrine’ in Ukraine: Zelenskyy reveals what Putin’s forces are targeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised fresh concerns over Russia’s latest military strategy, claiming that Putin has introduced a change in its approach ahead of winter season.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 02:37 PM IST

Russia’s ‘new doctrine’ in Ukraine: Zelenskyy reveals what Putin’s forces are targeting
Zelenskyy flags major shift in Russia’s war strategy. (AI-Generated)
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently confirmed that Ukraine will intensify its attacks on Russian oil refineries after Moscow adopted a new policy for airstrikes, which are allegedly forcing Kyiv residents to leave the city. In an interview with Reuters, Zelenskyy claimed that the Ukrainian intelligence services have obtained a document which shows how Russian leader Vladimir Putin has introduced a 'new doctrine', which is focused mainly on intense military attacks on civilians ahead of the winter season.

''We saw documents, and we know that they allow them to attack infrastructure, logistics, and especially to attack in the cities, in the villages, everywhere, roads, schools, hospitals. To pressure people to leave the capital, leave different cities; this is the goal of the operation,'' Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine’s ‘Vivaldi’ counteroffensive

The Ukrainian President also spoke about the country's ongoing counteroffensive in the Donbas region, code-named Vivaldi, which has reportedly helped its forces to reclaim nearly 140 square kilometres of territory.

He also said that this operation will continue, as Russia had earlier said that securing the entire Donbas remains one of the main conditions for any peace deal.

Russia targets Kyiv bridges

Zelenskyy claimed that recent escalation has deeply affected Kyiv's transport network as Russian forces have targeted bridges over the Dnipro River, disrupting movement between the eastern and western parts of the city.

Outlining Kyiv's response to such attacks, Zelenskyy added, ''We have to respond in any way (we can). With their attacks on our energy, we have to respond on their energy. First of all, oil refinery, etc, what gives money to them for this war. But we will not respond, of course, just like them, to any civilian objects.''

Zelenskyy open to meeting Putin for peace talks

Despite all the recent escalations, Zelenskyy said that he would be willing to meet Putin for peace discussions at the upcoming G20 Summit in Miami in December. However, he urged the Trump administration not to rush towards normalising relations with Russia before ensuring a return to peace.

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