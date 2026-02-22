FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

Russia: Moscow temporarily closes all four international airports amid Ukrainian drone attacks

All four Moscow airports were temporarily closed after Russian air defences shot down 11 Ukrainian drones approaching the capital.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 11:45 PM IST

All four international airports in Moscow were temporarily shut down on Sunday after Russian air defence systems intercepted 11 Ukrainian drones approaching the city within an hour, authorities said. The suspension affected Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Zhukovsky and Sheremetyevo airports and remained in effect until further notice, citing safety concerns.

Air Defence Interceptions

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed on social media that another unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted, bringing the total number of downed drones to 11 by Sunday afternoon. 'Air defences have intercepted another UAV flying towards Moscow,' Sobyanin posted, emphasising the effectiveness of the city’s anti-aircraft systems in protecting key infrastructure.

The closures disrupted flights at all major airports in the Russian capital, as authorities prioritised civilian safety over air traffic operations. Rosaviatsia, Russia’s civil aviation authority, confirmed the restrictions and said they would remain in place until the threat was fully neutralised.

Ukraine Strikes on Kyiv

The latest drone incidents follow a massive overnight strike by Russia targeting Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Ukraine’s air force reported that Russian forces launched 297 drones and 50 missiles of various types. Of these, 274 drones and 33 missiles were intercepted or destroyed, while 14 missiles and 23 drones struck 14 different locations, resulting in at least one fatality and several injuries. Three missiles remain unaccounted for.

The attacks reflect a continuing pattern of escalating aerial assaults as the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its fourth year. Both sides have increasingly relied on drones and missiles to target critical military and civilian infrastructure, further heightening the risk to urban populations.

Ongoing Drone Warfare

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of conducting drone attacks on Russian territory, including the capital. Russian air defences have been placed on high alert to respond to incoming aerial threats, including unmanned aerial vehicles, often resulting in temporary disruption of civilian activities and transport.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued its own drone and missile operations targeting Ukraine, contributing to the tit-for-tat escalation along the conflict lines. The latest drone downings in Moscow demonstrate both the growing use of unmanned aerial systems in modern warfare and the challenges cities face in protecting civilians from aerial threats.

As the conflict continues, authorities in both countries remain on heightened alert, with each side attempting to gain a strategic advantage through increasingly sophisticated air assaults.

