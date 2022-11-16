Russia-made missile falls in Poland; Joe Biden woken up mid-sleep, holds emergency NATO meeting

Joe Biden (File)

A Russia-made missile landed in the eastern part of Poland and killed two citizens, prompting US President Joe Biden to convene an emergency meeting of the G-7 and NATO members in Indonesia. This is the first time since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war that a weapon struck a NATO country. Embattled Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack a very significant escalation of the war. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation -- the world's most powerful military alliance -- has a clause wherein an attack on any member country will be considered an attack on the entire alliance. Meanwhile, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the government is investigating the missile strike.

According to the Polish government, the missile is Russia-made but they are not sure who fired it and why. The country, however, hasn't made it clear if the attack seemed intentional or a targeting error. It could also be a projection diverted by the Ukrainian missile defense system.

Russian forces have been struggling to ward off recent Ukrainian assaults on its positions in the country.

Russia, meanwhile, has dismissed reports that the weapons were theirs. In a statement, they said Russia has nothing to do with the missiles.

US President Joe Biden presided over the emergency meeting of G7 and NATO.

According to reports, Biden had been sleeping in the country when his staff awakened him and delivered the news of Poland's explosion. The US president spoke with President Andrzej Duda and promised full US support. He also reaffirmed the "United States' ironclad commitment to NATO".

Also read: PM Modi interacts with Biden, Sunak, Macron on sidelines of G20 summit

The Polish authorities are not yet clear about if the strike was an act of aggression.

They are investigating the incident.