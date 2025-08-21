Russia launches one of the biggest attacks on Ukraine with 574 drones, 40 missiles; President Zelenskyy says, 'No signal from...'

Amid the "peace talks" from Alaska to Washington, Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles on Ukraine in one of the biggest attacks this year, officials said. Let's delve into details.

Amid the "peace talks" from Alaska to Washington, Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles on Ukraine in one of the biggest attacks this year, officials said. One person was killed in a drone and missile strike on the western city of Lviv, and 15 others were injured in an attack on the south-western Transcarpathia region. The attacks come amid United States President Donald Trump's continued efforts to halt the war between Moscow and Kyiv. His endeavours saw a series of high-stakes meetings with both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents in Alaska and Washington, respectively.

Meanwhile, following the Russian strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on 'X' that Moscow provides no signal, showing its intent to end the war. "Last night, the Russian army set one of its insane anti-records. They targeted civilian infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and our people. Several cruise missiles were lobbed against an American-owned enterprise in Zakarpattia. It was a regular civilian business, supported by American investment, producing everyday items like coffee machines. And yet, it was also a target for the Russians. This is very telling. The fire at the facility is still being extinguished. As of now, 15 people have been reported injured in the strike – all have received the necessary assistance."

The President added that a significant portion of the drone/missile attacks were intercepted, but not all. "First responders are also working across many other regions, from Zaporizhzhia to Volyn. In total, overnight, 574 strike drones and 40 missiles were launched against Ukraine. A significant portion was intercepted, but unfortunately, not all. And the Russians carried out this attack as if nothing has changed at all, as if there are no global efforts to stop this war. This requires a response. There is still no signal from Moscow that they truly intend to engage in substantive negotiations and end this war. Pressure is needed. Strong sanctions, strong tariffs. I thank everyone who is helping".

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit

On August 16, Trump held a high-stakes meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, aiming to land on a common ground for a potential ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv. Although Trump said the meeting was quite "productive", he failed to provide details on the same.

Post the Alaska talks, Trump conceded that "we haven't quite got there", declaring the next steps would be discussed with President Zelenskyy and NATO leaders. However, the US President did acknowledge that he and Putin had made some significant progress towards resolving the hostilities in Ukraine, but provided no details on the same. “I believe we had a very productive meeting,” Trump said. “We haven’t quite got there, but we’ve made some headway. So, there’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

ALSO READ | Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: 6 MAJOR takeaways from high-stakes meet for India, China, other Russian oil buyers

Trump-Zelenskyy White House meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, follows the latter's key meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Along with Zelenskyy, several European leaders, including UK PM Keir Starmer, Italy PM Giorgia Meloni, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Friedrich Merz, Finland's Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, also arrived at the Oval Office to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine.