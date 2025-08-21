Russia launches one of the biggest attacks on Ukraine with 574 drones, 40 missiles; President Zelenskyy says, 'No signal from...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill

After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works

IPS Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room

Why do Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance Industries, Adani group bypass ban on Chinese investment?

THIS Indian state to stop issuing Aadhar card to adults, exception made for..., details here

When is Hartalika Teej Vrat 2025: Know fasting rules, rituals, do's and don'ts

'Suryakumar Yadav and co. will...': Sports Ministry finally breaks silence on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

Maa OTT release date: When, where to watch Kajol-starrer horror thriller

EAM S Jaishankar says he's 'perplexed' over US tariffs: 'India not the biggest...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore

After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works

After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness

'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room

Malayalam actor Rini Ann George accuses politician of inviting her to hotel room

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeWorld

WORLD

Russia launches one of the biggest attacks on Ukraine with 574 drones, 40 missiles; President Zelenskyy says, 'No signal from...'

Amid the "peace talks" from Alaska to Washington, Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles on Ukraine in one of the biggest attacks this year, officials said. Let's delve into details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 04:37 PM IST

Russia launches one of the biggest attacks on Ukraine with 574 drones, 40 missiles; President Zelenskyy says, 'No signal from...'
Image credit: X/@ZelenskyyUa
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the "peace talks" from Alaska to Washington, Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles on Ukraine in one of the biggest attacks this year, officials said. One person was killed in a drone and missile strike on the western city of Lviv, and 15 others were injured in an attack on the south-western Transcarpathia region. The attacks come amid United States President Donald Trump's continued efforts to halt the war between Moscow and Kyiv. His endeavours saw a series of high-stakes meetings with both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents in Alaska and Washington, respectively. 

Meanwhile, following the Russian strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on 'X' that Moscow provides no signal, showing its intent to end the war. "Last night, the Russian army set one of its insane anti-records. They targeted civilian infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and our people. Several cruise missiles were lobbed against an American-owned enterprise in Zakarpattia. It was a regular civilian business, supported by American investment, producing everyday items like coffee machines. And yet, it was also a target for the Russians. This is very telling. The fire at the facility is still being extinguished. As of now, 15 people have been reported injured in the strike – all have received the necessary assistance."

The President added that a significant portion of the drone/missile attacks were intercepted, but not all. "First responders are also working across many other regions, from Zaporizhzhia to Volyn. In total, overnight, 574 strike drones and 40 missiles were launched against Ukraine. A significant portion was intercepted, but unfortunately, not all. And the Russians carried out this attack as if nothing has changed at all, as if there are no global efforts to stop this war. This requires a response. There is still no signal from Moscow that they truly intend to engage in substantive negotiations and end this war. Pressure is needed. Strong sanctions, strong tariffs. I thank everyone who is helping". 

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit 

On August 16, Trump held a high-stakes meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, aiming to land on a common ground for a potential ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv. Although Trump said the meeting was quite "productive", he failed to provide details on the same.

Post the Alaska talks, Trump conceded that "we haven't quite got there", declaring the next steps would be discussed with President Zelenskyy and NATO leaders. However, the US President did acknowledge that he and Putin had made some significant progress towards resolving the hostilities in Ukraine, but provided no details on the same. “I believe we had a very productive meeting,” Trump said. “We haven’t quite got there, but we’ve made some headway. So, there’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

ALSO READ | Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: 6 MAJOR takeaways from high-stakes meet for India, China, other Russian oil buyers

Trump-Zelenskyy White House meeting 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, follows the latter's key meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Along with Zelenskyy, several European leaders, including UK PM Keir Starmer, Italy PM Giorgia Meloni, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Friedrich Merz, Finland's Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, also arrived at the Oval Office to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines s
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
Kangana Ranaut recalls how her mother smashed her dollhouse over delayed periods: 'One day, I woke up and…'
Kangana Ranaut recalls how her mother smashed her dollhouse over delayed periods
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE