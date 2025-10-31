FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Russia launches massive strikes on Ukraine's energy grid; two killed

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a statement on social media, said Russian forces targeted civilians and energy infrastructure in nine regions, including the capital Kyiv.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 07:35 AM IST

Russia launches massive strikes on Ukraine's energy grid; two killed
Russia unleashed a large-scale missile and drone offensive across Ukraine, striking energy facilities and residential areas, killing at least two people, wounding several others, including children, and causing widespread power disruptions across multiple regions, France 24 reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a statement on social media, said Russian forces targeted civilians and energy infrastructure in nine regions, including the capital Kyiv.

"We count on America, Europe, and the G7 countries not to ignore Moscow's intent to destroy everything," Zelensky said, urging Western allies to impose further sanctions on Russia to halt its ongoing invasion.

Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, confirmed that several of its power plants were damaged. "It's a bad blow in our efforts to keep power flowing this winter," said the company's CEO, Maxim Timchenko.

Authorities in the western region of Lviv, which borders NATO and EU member Poland, reported that two energy facilities were hit. The Ukrainian energy ministry said a "significant number of consumers" were left without electricity, but did not provide specific figures.

The latest Russian assault consisted of 52 missiles and 653 drones, of which 623 aerial targets were intercepted. The barrage marks one of the largest single attacks on Ukraine's energy network this year, France 24 reported, citing Ukraine's air force.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, two people were killed and 17 others injured, including six children, local officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed responsibility for the "massive" strike, stating it targeted Ukrainian "military-industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, and airbases." It also claimed to have shot down 170 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 48 over the Bryansk region and nine near Moscow.

Russia further announced that its troops had captured two villages--Sadove in the Kharkiv region and Krasnogirske in the Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims as its own territory, France 24 reported.

The Kremlin has repeatedly struck Ukrainian power grids during the winter months since its full-scale invasion began in February 2022, forcing Kyiv to ration power and rely on energy imports.

Ukraine has increasingly retaliated with attacks on Russian oil refineries and energy sites. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to broker a peace deal since returning to the White House in January, diplomatic progress has remained stalled. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

