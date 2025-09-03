Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Russia launches massive strikes on Ukraine; Zelenskyy targets Putin, says, 'Has become routine for...'

Weeks after the Alaska meet, Russia unleashed a massive attack on Ukraine, striking nine of the country’s 24 regions from Kyiv to Lviv and Volyn in the west. "Three missiles and 69 strike drones hit in 14 locations, and the debris of downed projectiles fell in 14 locations".

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 05:13 PM IST

Russia launches massive strikes on Ukraine; Zelenskyy targets Putin, says, 'Has become routine for...'
Image credit: X/@ZelenskyyUa
TRENDING NOW

Weeks after the Alaska meet, Russia unleashed a massive attack on Ukraine, striking nine of the country’s 24 regions from Kyiv to Lviv and Volyn in the west. "Three missiles and 69 strike drones hit in 14 locations, and the debris of downed projectiles fell in 14 locations", said the Ukrainian air force. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a post on 'X', said that Moscow had struck Kyiv with 500 drones and 24 missiles in the overnight barrage. "The main targets were civilian infrastructure, particularly energy facilities, a transportation hub, even a garage cooperative, and, as has already become routine for the Russians, residential areas. Dozens of residential buildings were damaged across different regions of our country overnight", Zelesnkyy wrote in a post on 'X'. 

He further stated that firefighting operations are underway in the affected regions. Targeting his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian leader added, "These are clearly demonstrative Russian strikes. Putin is showing his impunity. And this undoubtedly requires a response from the world. It is only due to the lack of sufficient pressure, primarily on Russia’s war economy, that this aggression continues."

The attack also targeted Ukraine's railway system, leaving four workers injured in the central Kirovohrad region. Neighbouring Poland, also a NATO member, targeted Russia in response to the overnight attack. Its armed forces command said in a post on X, "The Russian Federation once again is carrying out strikes on targets located on the territory of Ukraine."

Putin's visit to China 

The attack on Ukraine coincides with Russian President Putin's visit to China to attend the World War Two commemoration parade. Among the world leaders were Russia's Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, present at the event in a great show of camaraderie. 

Notably, the attack also comes weeks after Putin's Alaska Summit with his US counterpart, Donald Trump. However, the meeting yielded no significant results. 

ALSO READ | Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: 6 MAJOR takeaways from high-stakes meet for India, China, other Russian oil buyers

 

 

