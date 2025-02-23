Ukraine war: Russia launched around 267 drones simultaneously on Saturday night in the biggest drone attack in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia launched around 267 drones simultaneously on Saturday night in the biggest drone attack in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed about the attack calling it Russia's “aerial terror” while condemning it and urging allies for unity.

“Every day, our people stand against aerial terror,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. As the Ukraine war marks its third anniversary on February 24, the assault is Russia’s largest drone attack on Ukraine, said Ukraine's Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat.

“On the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale war, Russia launched 267 attack drones against Ukraine — the largest attack since Iranian drones began striking Ukrainian cities and villages,” Ihnat said.

According to Ukrainian officials, drone attacks were carried out in at least 13 cities, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Kyiv. The Ukrainian military also claimed that Russia fired three ballistic missiles.

According to a statement by Ukraine's air force, it fell 138 drones, but 119 others vanished from radars after they were jammed by electronic warfare. The air force also said that Russia attacked with three ballistic missiles as well. In total five regions of Ukraine reported damage.

Moscow has been launching intense drone attacks on Ukraine almost every night for months, aiming to wear down Ukraine's air defense systems.

Zelenskyy also said that Russia launched 1,150 drones, over 1,400 guided aerial bombs and 35 different missiles in total over the last week.