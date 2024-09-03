Twitter
World

World

Russia launches fresh missile attack on Ukraine, 40 killed in Poltava

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine struck a military educational facility killing 41 people and injuring over 180 others.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 06:36 PM IST

Russia launches fresh missile attack on Ukraine, 40 killed in Poltava
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia Ukraine War Latest  Update: A recent Russian attack on Tuesday targeted the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, causing significant devastation and loss of life. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the strike hit a military educational facility, resulting in dozens of deaths and many injuries. The attack is believed to be one of the deadliest since the war began in February 2022, over 900 days ago.

According to Zelenskyy, two ballistic missiles struck the city, hitting the Institute of Communications and a neighboring hospital. The impact was severe, with at least 41 people losing their lives and over 180 others injured. In a video statement, Zelenskyy expressed his sorrow over the casualties, stating, "More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, there are many dead. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead."

 

 

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry described the strike as "barbaric," noting that the missiles hit shortly after an air raid alert was issued. Many people were on their way to a bomb shelter when the attack occurred. Rescue teams and medics rushed to the scene, managing to save 25 people from the rubble, including 11 who were trapped beneath the debris.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing violence and destruction caused by the conflict, with civilians and infrastructure increasingly caught in the crossfire. The situation remains tense as Ukraine continues to deal with the aftermath of this devastating attack.

 

