Russia, Kazakhstan sign $16.5 billion deal to build Moscow's first nuclear power plant; check details

Russia ‌signed a milestone agreement on Thursday with Kazakhstan to build the first nuclear power plant at a cost of about $16.5 billion. The cost of the power plant, to be built in Central Asia’s largest country, will be covered by a major export loan from Moscow.

Russia ‌signed a milestone agreement on Thursday with Kazakhstan to build the first nuclear power plant at a cost of about $16.5 billion. The cost of the power plant, to be built in Central Asia’s largest country, will be covered by a major export loan from Moscow.

Kazakhstan is a strategic location as it is the world’s biggest producer of uranium and is also the country which faced the consequences of the Soviet nuclear testing for decades. However, the country has been discussing and pushing for building atomic power for around two decades.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Kazakhstan, and the deal was signed during his visit there. During his visit to the Central Asian nation, Putin held talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the capital, Astana.

Kazakhstan’s nuclear deal

“The agreement signed today on the construction of the Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant has great significance,” Tokayev said during the meeting and thanked Putin for his country’s support in implementing what he termed a “large-scale project”. “Putting the plant into operation will make a significant contribution to the energy supply of the Kazakh economy,” Putin said.

The leaders also signed another agreement according to which Russia would provide a loan, export credit, to Astana to finance construction of the plant. According to Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy agency, Russia is expected to finance close to 85% of the estimated $15 billion cost of the plant.

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom won the deal to build the plant, overtaking China National ‌Nuclear ⁠Corporation (CNNC), French utility EDF and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, said Kazakhstan’s atomic energy agency. Its head, Almasadam Satkaliyev, told reporters that the cost of the plant, including two VVER-1200 III+ reactors - would be about $16.5 billion, which includes around $2 billion for security and infrastructure.

The project will start to be constructed in 2027, with the first reactor to be commissioned in early 2034, according to Satkaliyev.

Destruction in Astana during Russia’s nuclear testing

Kazakhstan suffered deeply from the fallout of Soviet nuclear testing during the Cold War, particularly at the Semipalatinsk Test Site, where the Soviet Union conducted more than 450 nuclear explosions between 1949 and 1989. Thousands of people living near the testing ground were exposed to dangerous levels of radiation, leading to widespread health problems such as cancer, birth defects, and genetic disorders across generations.

Large areas of land were contaminated, affecting agriculture, water sources, and the environment for decades. The suffering of local communities eventually sparked strong anti-nuclear movements in Kazakhstan, and after gaining independence in 1991, the country shut down the test site and became a leading advocate for global nuclear disarmament.