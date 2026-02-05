Russia issues statement on India’s talks to buy Venezuelan oil, says New Delhi is free to choose suppliers

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was not the only supplier of oil and petroleum products to India and never had been.

The Kremlin has pushed back against US President Donald Trump's claims that India has agreed to stop buying Russian oil, saying there's nothing new in India's decision to diversify its crude suppliers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia isn't the only supplier of oil and petroleum products to India and never has been. "India has always purchased these products from other countries. Therefore, we see nothing new here," he told reporters.

India's energy Security

Peskov's comments came in response to Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to shift India's oil purchases to the US and possibly Venezuela. However, India hasn't made any official announcement about halting Russian oil imports. Russia's Foreign Ministry emphasized the value of the energy relationship, saying the hydrocarbons trade benefits both sides and helps maintain stability in global energy markets. Spokesperson Maria Zakharova added that Moscow is ready to continue close cooperation with India in the sector.

Energy expert Igor Yushkov noted that a complete switch away from Russian crude would be difficult for India. US shale oil is mostly light-grade crude, while Russia supplies heavier, sulphur-rich Urals oil, making blending different grades a costly affair.

Yushkov also pointed out that the US would struggle to match Russia's supply volumes of 1.5 to 2 million barrels per day. He suggested Trump's remarks were aimed at presenting the talks as a clear US win.

India's oil imports

India imports around 88% of its crude oil, and Russian oil, which made up a tiny share before 2022, rose sharply after Western countries cut ties with Moscow. However, imports have eased recently, falling to about 1.1 million barrels per day in early January, according to Kpler data. Russian business radio Kommersant FM noted that, unlike Trump, PM Modi hasn't publicly mentioned any agreement to stop buying Russian oil.