Russia issues bold claim on Greenland amid US President Donald Trump's invasion threat, says, 'not natural part of Denmark'

Amid Donald Trump's threat to invade Greenland, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a big statement on Greenland, claiming that it is not a "natural part of Denmark."

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 11:57 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Amid Donald Trump's threat to invade Greenland, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a big statement on Greenland, claiming that it is not a "natural part of Denmark."  Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Lavrov said that several countries own parts of colonies, which is a flagrant violation of the UNSC Charter.

"If we talk about Greenland, well, that's part of the issue that has to do with the consequences of the colonial era, starting with the 13th century. Greenland essentially, was a Norwegian colony, starting with the 18th, till the very beginning of the 20th century was the Denmark's colony. And by the mid-20th century, an agreement was signed, according to which it is part of Denmark, not as a colony but as an associated territory. It was associated with the European Union. But in principle, Greenland is not a natural part of Denmark, is it?" he said.

Lavrov said that the problem of former colonial powers holding on to colonies is a problem which is becoming more urgent.

"It was not a natural part of Norway or Denmark. It was the colonial acquired state. Well, people got used to that. That's the other matter. But the problem of former colonial powers, well, it is something that is becoming more urgent," he said.

Lavrov further said that there are 17 territories which are still deopendent on ruling powers, listing out the regions, and said that these issues will be raised even in the future.

"According to the UN, there are 17 territories that either do not have sovereignty or are directly dependent on their ruling powers. Unlike and at odds with the UNSC resolution, France keeps the island of Mayotte. Judging by all of the decisions of the United Nations. It keeps part of the Comoros. The UK keeps the Malvinas. In violation of multiple resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly. Britain also keeps the Mauritius island of Tagus, archipelago. There are multiple examples, French Polynesia, Epirus islands that are still kept by the French Republic. Therefore, these issues will be raised in the future as well," he said.

"And it's not by chance that within the UN group in defence of the UN Charter, we adopted a very important initiative, namely to launch a campaign within the United Nations to clean up all remains of the colonial age," Lavrov added.

Lavrov's statements are critical as Russia is a permanent member of the UNSC, and enjoys the veto power.

Trump has promised to steadily increase tariffs on European countries that have opposed his move to acquire Greenland, escalating a dispute over the semiautonomous Danish territory he has long coveted.

(ANI Inputs)

