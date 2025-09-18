Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Russia issues BIG statement on US tariff threats for India, China: 'Talking to them...'

Lavrov, 75, made the comments in a recent television interview. The minister's remarks come at a time the US has levied a hefty tariff on India and threatened to impose more duties over New Delhi's business dealings with Russia. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 10:16 PM IST

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said the United States' threats of tariffs on India and China are failing. He added that there is a growing consensus in Washington over the futility of talking in a derogatory manner with the two Asian powers. Lavrov, 75, made the comments in a recent television interview. The minister's remarks come at a time the US has levied a hefty tariff on India and threatened to impose more duties over New Delhi's business dealings with Russia.

What did Sergei Lavrov say on US tariffs?

Speaking on Russia's Channel 1 TV, Lavrov said: "Both China and India are ancient civilisations. And talking to them like ‘either you stop doing what I don’t like or I’ll impose tariffs on you’ won’t work. And the ongoing contacts between Beijing and Washington, between New Delhi and Washington, show that the American side understands it, too." He added that both India and China have put a "moral and political" opposition to the US' approach.

What did Lavrov say on more Russia sanctions?

Lavrov also addressed repeated threats of new sanctions on Russia over its war against neighbouring Ukraine. He said: "Frankly speaking, I don’t see any problem with the new sanctions imposed on Russia. An enormous amount of sanctions, unprecedented for that period, were imposed during (US) President Donald Trump’s first term." The minister added: "Later, during President Joe Biden’s term, sanctions were used as a replacement for any diplomatic effort. There was no search for a compromise."

What is the context of the Russian minister's comments?

Lavrov's comments come at a time the US has imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on India, including a 25 percent punitive levy for New Delhi's purchase of crude oil from Russia. Trump has also been pushing for tariffs on China, even though he has so far not levied any duties on Beijing for its Russia trade. In general, there have been signs that the US' economic pressure might be pushing Beijing and New Delhi closer to Moscow.

