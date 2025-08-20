Russia issues BIG statement on US tariff on India over oil purchase: 'Friends do not impose sanctions...'

A Russian official recently hit out at Washington's tariff decision and the pressure on New Delhi over Russian crude oil purchase, saying the moves were "unjustified and unilateral."

Russia has denied US allegations and tariffs linked to India's import of Russian oil as ‘unjustified’, stressing that they are open to importing its products if New Delhi is facing trouble entering the US market. Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin called US sanctions on India ‘double standards’, adding that “India-Russia energy cooperation will continue notwithstanding the external pressure," according to Reuters.



Calling the sanctions on the Russian economy illegal, Babushkin said, "Non-United Nations sanctions and secondary sanctions are illegal. They weaponise the economy. Despite the tremendous sanction pressure on Russia, the Russian economy is growing steadily. It means that you cannot exclude from the global economy such a big and important country like Russia with its tremendous energy, industrial and human potential." Babushkin held a press briefing on India-Russia relations and the tariffs imposed on India by the US over its purchase of Russian crude oil.



Russian embassy on US 'pressure' on India over Russian oil purchase

On the US urging India to reduce Russian oil imports, Babushkin said, "Russia is the largest producer of oil and India is the largest consumer. Any kind of unilateral action leads to disruptions in supply chains, imbalance in pricing policies and destabilisation of global markets, endangering the energy security of developing countries. Hypothetically, if India refuses Russian oil, it will not lead to equal cooperation with the West in general because it is not in the Western nature, which was clearly demonstrated in recent years. They behave like neocolonial powers that think of their own benefit. This pressure is unjustified and unilateral."



Speaking on the US trade Adviser stating India should stop buying Russian oil to avoid secondary tariffs, Roman Babushkin, Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in India, said they did not expect that to happen."If the West criticises you, it means you are doing everything right...We don't expect that to happen (India to stop buying oil from India). We know about the challenging circumstances for India. This is the true strategic partnership we are enjoying. Whatever happens, even during challenges, we are committed to removing any problems...The recent phone call by President Putin to PM Modi ji, explaining and sharing the information about recent developments in Ukraine, means India matters a lot to Russia. We are capable of finding any solution for mutual satisfaction. The deepening of our partnership will help us grow together...," he added.



Russia backs India's oil purchase

Stressing on US 'double standard', Babushkin stated the US has weaponised the economy. Noting the rising tensions between the US and India, he said, "As we all know, the sanctions are a tool of unlawful competition. It's always about double standards. A lack of trust, blackmail and pressure, as well as disrespect for national interests. Friends don't behave like that," He added, “friends do not impose sanctions, and Russia will never impose sanctions on India".

The Russian official's statement came a day after US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on India to exert pressure on Russia for pursuing the Ukraine conflict. The US previously threatened sanctions on Moscow and secondary sanctions on countries that buy its oil if no moves are made to end the war in Ukraine. China and India are the top two buyers of Russian oil.



(With inputs from ANI)