Russia issues BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threat: 'Any attempt to harm ties with India will...'

Russia, on Sunday, i.e., September 14, praised India for continuing its cooperation with Moscow despite pressure from US President Donald Trump to stop purchasing crude oil from the country. The Russian foreign ministry asserted that "any attempt to harm ties with New Delhi will fail".

While responding to a query from the RT, the Russian Ministry welcomed India's commitment to continuing and expanding multi-faceted cooperation with Russia, despite pressure from the States. “Frankly, anything else would be hard to imagine", an official said. The ministry further asserted that relations between India and Russia are "steadily and confidently advancing". "Any attempt to obstruct this process is destined to fail", it affirmed.

India-US strained ties

The remarks come amid sour ties between India and the US after President Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, as he sought to "punish New Delhi for doing business with Russia". Trump has been making efforts to bring Moscow to the negotiation table on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Initially, in August, Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on India, "plus a penalty for doing crude oil business with Russia". Later the same month, the US President declared an additional 25 percent tariff against India, taking the total levy to 50 percent.

Meanwhile, Sergio Gor, Trump's pick for US Ambassador to India, has highlighted that the States and India are "not that far apart right now" on a trade deal, and that discussions have entered the "nitty-gritty" stage. "The US President has invited the Indian commerce minister/ministry delegation next week to the US," he said.

