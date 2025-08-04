Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on their divorce rumours two years after marriage

Russia issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's submarine order: 'Be careful with...'

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car two weeks after DUI incident

Once Ratan Tata invested in this digital payment company, now China's Ant withdraws...

Meet West Indies batter who becomes first-ever player in T20Is history to...

Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping floodwaters at doorstep, now goes for a dive, netizens say, ‘Tension free...’

Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking Us

Mystery woman found dead in Brazil bus with 26 iPhones glued to body, police say...

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats War, Sultan to become third fastest YRF film to earn Rs 300 crore in India after...

Who are uber-rich Indians? How much wealth do they have? Where do they park their money? Bernstein report suggests...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on their divorce rumours two years after marriage

Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on divorce rumours

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car two weeks after DUI incident

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car

Once Ratan Tata invested in this digital payment company, now China's Ant withdraws...

Once Ratan Tata invested in this digital payment company, now Chinese firm...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeWorld

WORLD

Russia issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's submarine order: 'Be careful with...'

A Kremlin spokesman emphasised that Russia does not consider Trump’s announcement to be an escalation of nuclear tensions.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 07:13 PM IST

Russia issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's submarine order: 'Be careful with...'
File photo

TRENDING NOW

Days after US President Donald Trump claimed that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be moved to 'the appropriate regions', Russia said that everyone should be 'very, very careful' about nuclear rhetoric. In its first public reaction to Trump's comments, the Kremlin played down their significance and said it was not looking to get into a public argument with him. "In this case, it is obvious that American submarines are already on combat duty. This is an ongoing process, that’s the first thing," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Reuters reported.

What did Trump say?

Trump recently commented about repositioning American nuclear submarines in response to remarks from former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev about the risk of war between the nuclear-armed adversaries.

Russia responds

The Kremlin spokesman emphasised that Russia does not consider Trump’s announcement to be an escalation of nuclear tensions. He said, "We do not believe that we are talking about any escalation now. It is clear that very complex, very sensitive issues are being discussed, which, of course, are perceived very emotionally by many people."

"But in general, of course, we would not want to get involved in such a controversy and would not want to comment on it in any way," he added. "Of course, we believe that everyone should be very, very careful with nuclear rhetoric." The comment comes at a delicate moment, with Trump threatening to impose new sanctions on Russia and buyers of its oil, including India and China, unless President Vladimir Putin agrees by Friday to end the war in Ukraine.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar gets new role, appointed as Rs 1140 crore..

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gautam Adani takes BIG step, as Adani group set to launch major city-side development at 8 airports across 655 acres, phase-1 to kick-start in...
Gautam Adani takes BIG step, as Adani group set to launch major city-side...
'I gave up non-veg': Gauahar Khan lost 10 kilos in 10 days after Pregnancy, shares her diet
'I gave up non-veg': Gauahar Khan lost 10 kilos in 10 days after Pregnancy, shar
PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds today, check eligibility and other details
PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds today, check eligibility
Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking Us
Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking U
Ankita Lokhande's house help’s daughter and her friend mysteriously go missing in Mumbai, actress asks for help
Ankita Lokhande's house help’s daughter and her friend mysteriously go missing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE