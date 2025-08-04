Russia issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's submarine order: 'Be careful with...'

A Kremlin spokesman emphasised that Russia does not consider Trump’s announcement to be an escalation of nuclear tensions.

Days after US President Donald Trump claimed that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be moved to 'the appropriate regions', Russia said that everyone should be 'very, very careful' about nuclear rhetoric. In its first public reaction to Trump's comments, the Kremlin played down their significance and said it was not looking to get into a public argument with him. "In this case, it is obvious that American submarines are already on combat duty. This is an ongoing process, that’s the first thing," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Reuters reported.

What did Trump say?

Trump recently commented about repositioning American nuclear submarines in response to remarks from former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev about the risk of war between the nuclear-armed adversaries.

Russia responds

The Kremlin spokesman emphasised that Russia does not consider Trump’s announcement to be an escalation of nuclear tensions. He said, "We do not believe that we are talking about any escalation now. It is clear that very complex, very sensitive issues are being discussed, which, of course, are perceived very emotionally by many people."

"But in general, of course, we would not want to get involved in such a controversy and would not want to comment on it in any way," he added. "Of course, we believe that everyone should be very, very careful with nuclear rhetoric." The comment comes at a delicate moment, with Trump threatening to impose new sanctions on Russia and buyers of its oil, including India and China, unless President Vladimir Putin agrees by Friday to end the war in Ukraine.

