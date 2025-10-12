Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Russia's BIG warning to US over Tomahawk missile supply to Ukraine: 'Just imagine...'

There has been buzz the US may provide the power missiles to Ukraine, with American president Donald Trump saying he has "sort of made a decision" on the matter. Tomahawk missiles have a massive range of 2,500 kilometers, meaning Ukraine could use them to strike deep inside Russia. Read on for more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 07:51 PM IST

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
The Russian government on Sunday said it was seriously concerned about the possibility of the United States supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. There has been buzz the US may provide the power missiles to Ukraine amid its war with Russia, with American president Donald Trump saying he has "sort of made a decision" on the matter. Tomahawk missiles have a massive range of 2,500 kilometers, meaning Ukraine could use them to strike deep inside Russia, going as far as capital Moscow.

What did Russia say on the issue?

Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a state television reporter: "The topic of Tomahawks is of extreme concern." Peskov added: "Now is really a very dramatic moment in terms of the fact that tensions are escalating from all sides." Peskov pointed out that some retired versions of the Tomahawk missile can carry a nuclear warhead. "Just imagine: a long-range missile is launched and is flying, and we know that it could be nuclear. What should the Russian Federation think? Just how should Russia react? Military experts overseas should understand this," he said in remarks published on Sunday.

What's the latest on the Ukraine war?

Earlier this month, Russian leader Vladimir Putin had said it was impossible to use Tomahawks without the direct participation of the US military, adding that any supply of these missiles would amount to a "qualitatively new stage of escalation." The war in Ukraine -- the deadliest since the Second World War -- has been raging since Russia launched an invasion of its neighbour in early 2022. It has also led to tensions between Russia and the West. Trump has made on-off attempts to end the yearslong conflict, but has so far failed to achieve a breakthrough.

