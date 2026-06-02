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Russia freezes aviation fuel exports after Ukraine refinery strikes, here's how it will impact globally

The implementation of this policy follows widespread reports indicating that Moscow was weighing potential export constraints on diesel and jet fuel.

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Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 07:19 AM IST

Russia freezes aviation fuel exports after Ukraine refinery strikes, here's how it will impact globally
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The Russian administration declared a prohibition on the export of aviation fuel, effective until November 30, in an effort to protect domestic inventories amidst declining refinery production and shifting dynamics across its energy network.

In a statement issued on Monday outlining the strategy, the Kremlin indicated that the temporary trade limitation was designed to preserve equilibrium within the domestic fuel sector.

"The aim of this decision is to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market," the government stated.

The implementation of this policy follows widespread reports indicating that Moscow was weighing potential export constraints on diesel and jet fuel.

These considerations emerged after refining operational rates adjusted to multi-year lows following recent drone and missile strikes targeting Russian energy complexes.

In recent months, Russia's energy infrastructure, including oil-processing refineries and cross-country pipeline networks, has been the target of an intensified military campaign by Kyiv.

These aerial incidents have impacted Russia's overall fuel-processing capabilities, leading to measures aimed at securing domestic supplies, particularly as the nation enters periods characterised by heightened seasonal consumption.

Russia occupies a position as one of the premier global exporters of refined petroleum commodities, traditionally dispatching a substantial volume of its diesel and aviation fuel output to international buyers.

The administration clarified that the newly enacted export suspension would not impact fuel dispatches managed under pre-existing intergovernmental treaties.

Moscow, recognised globally as a major oil and gas powerhouse, had previously placed limits on the export of automobile fuel as market pressures continue to develop during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

During this period, Kyiv has scaled up its tactical operations against Russian energy targets over the past few weeks while experiencing daily missile and drone bombardments.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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