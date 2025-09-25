Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Russia facing oil crisis? Putin bans fuel exports until end of year, here's why

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak admitted there was a small deficit of oil products but added that stockpiles were covering the shortage. Russia is notably among the world's biggest producers of diesel, and its exports are a key source of revenue for the government. Read on for more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 11:30 PM IST

Russia facing oil crisis? Putin bans fuel exports until end of year, here's why
Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
    Russia has announced a partial ban on exports of diesel and extended an ongoing restriction on gasoline exports until the end of this year. The decision comes after a flurry of drone attacks by Ukraine on Russia's refineries. Ukrainian attacks have significantly affected Russia's oil refining, also reportedly hindering fuel exports from several key ports. Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak admitted there was a small deficit of oil products but assured that stockpiles were covering the shortage.

    How is the fuel situation in Russia?

    Russia is notably one of the world's biggest producers of diesel, and its exports are a key source of revenue for the government. Izvestia, a Russian newspaper, has reported that gas stations in several areas have begun to ration gasoline and diesel stocks, allowing customers to purchase only a limited amount. The situation is much worse in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014. 

    Why is the Russian fuel ban significant?

    Ukraine's air force said it hit multiple Russian fuel production sites and pumping stations this week, including a major oil refinery in Bashkortostan. Ukraine has amped up its drone attacks on Russian refineries and pumping stations in an attempt to disrupt fuel supply chains. Russian oil has become a key flashpoint in its war with Ukraine, with United States president Donald Trump levying hefty tariffs on India for buying it in large quantities. Trump also continues to threaten several other countries, including the largest importer China, for purchasing oil from Moscow, which he says is fueling Russia's "war machine." India had started to buy in huge quantities Russian crude oil sold at a discount as Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

