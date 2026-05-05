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Russia declares 2-Day Ukraine ceasefire, Kyiv announces separate truce May 5-6 for WWII Victory Day

Russia’s Defence Ministry announced a two-day ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8-9 to mark the 81st anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe, ordered by President Vladimir Putin “in honour of the Victory of the Soviet people.” Details here.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : May 05, 2026, 08:09 AM IST

Russia declares 2-Day Ukraine ceasefire, Kyiv announces separate truce May 5-6 for WWII Victory Day
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Russia's Defence Ministry said it will observe a two-day ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8 to 9 to mark the 81st anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, while cautioning that any disruption to Victory Day commemorations by Ukraine would prompt a response. According to the statement, the decision was taken by President Vladimir Putin, declaring that "a ceasefire is declared on 8-9 May 2026 in honour of the celebration of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War." Moscow added, "We expect the Ukrainian side to follow this example."

"Should the Kiev regime attempt to carry out its criminal plans aimed at disrupting the celebration of the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will launch a retaliatory, massive missile strike on the centre of Kiev," it added.

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a separate ceasefire window Ukraine would initiate a truce from midnight on May 5 to 6. In a post on X, he said, "As of today, there has been no official appeal to Ukraine regarding the modality of a cessation of hostilities that is being claimed on Russian social media." Emphasising humanitarian concerns, he added, "We believe that human life is far more valuable than any anniversary 'celebration'."

Kyiv declared that it would initiate a ceasefire from midnight on May 5 to 6, "In this regard, we are announcing a ceasefire regime starting at 00:00 on the night of May 5-6. In the time left until that moment, it is realistic to ensure that silence takes effect. We will act reciprocally starting from that moment," he said.

Zelenskyy also took a swipe at Moscow's preparations for Victory Day, stating, "It is time for Russian leaders to take real steps to end their war, especially since Russia's Defense Ministry believes it cannot hold a parade in Moscow without Ukraine's goodwill."

Victory Day in Russia is celebrated on May 9 in memory of millions of people who lost their lives in the Second World War, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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