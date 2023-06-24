Russia crisis: Wagner troops led by Yevgeny Prigozhin advance towards Moscow, here's what we know so far | Photo: Reuters (Image for representation)

Brewing conflict between the military establishment in Moscow and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the outrageous commander of the private mercenary company Wagner, has erupted into an open uprising that has thrown Russia back into unrest and raised the very real possibility of civil war.

Wagner soldiers appear to be advancing into Moscow in the north, according to media reports on Saturday.

Wagner hired guns were spotted this morning in Rostov-on-Don, a city in the south; subsequently, the BBC claimed that Wagner forces were in Voronezh, a city in the north, at a distance of 560 kilometres (354 miles).

On Friday, Prigozhin launched a fresh rant against the Russian armed forces before leading his soldiers into Rostov-on-Don. According to CNN, Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to Wagner's conduct as "treason" and promised to hold those responsible for the "armed uprising" accountable.

Here is a timeline of events that took place in the past 24 hours.

- In a video escalating his dispute with Russia's military leadership, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the known Wagner private army, for the first time challenges President Vladimir Putin's fundamental arguments for invading Ukraine.

- According to Prigozhin, his Wagner mercenary group would lead a "march for justice" against the Russian military and that the "evil" of the Russian armed forces "must be stopped" in a series of following audio recordings that were uploaded to Telegram.

- In response, the Russian FSB security service files a criminal complaint against Prigozhin, claiming that he has issued a call for an armed uprising.

- General Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia's war in Ukraine, calls for the Wagner militia to stop defying the military hierarchy and go back to their bases.

- Prigozhin claims his soldiers have surpassed the Ukrainian border towards Russia and are prepared to fight the Russian military.

- According to the White House, it is keeping an eye on the situation between Russia and the Wagner force and will keep associates informed of any changes.

- As it becomes apparent that Wagner troops have gained control of the city of Rostov, the governor of the Rostov region in southern Russia, which borders Ukraine, orders the locals to maintain calm and stay indoors.

- Wagner fighters have taken over all military buildings in Voronezh, a city approximately 500 kilometres (300 miles) south of Moscow, according to a Russian security source who spoke to Reuters.

- In a televised speech, Putin promises to put an end to what he considers an armed revolt.

- The head of Chechnya and Putin supporter Ramzan Kadyrov says his troops are prepared to assist in stopping the Prigozhin uprising and employ severe measures if required.

- In remarks, the governments of Europe, including those of Britain, France, Germany, and Italy, say they are closely observing events in Russia.

- After taking Rostov overnight, Russian military helicopters approach quickly and start fire on a column of rebel mercenaries who are now more than halfway to Moscow.

- Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, claims that "Russia's weakness is obvious" and that the longer Moscow retains soldiers and mercenaries in Ukraine, the more turmoil it will bring home.

- According to the TASS news agency, Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence organisation, says it is obvious that Prigozhin's attempt to disrupt society and spark a fratricidal civil war has failed.

- Belarus and Turkey release a statement confirming their ties with Russia.

- As the situation "continues to develop," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claims to have talked with the foreign ministers of the G7 and the European Union.

- According to the RIA news agency, Putin signs a law allowing 30-day detentions for violating martial law in areas where it has been enacted.

- Wagner mercenaries will be given leniency if they surrender their guns, but "they should do it quickly," according to politician Pavel Krasheninnikov, quoted by the TASS news agency.

- In a statement, Russia's Foreign Ministry cautions Western nations against using the Wagner group's uprising "to achieve their Russophobic goals."

- Igor Artamonov, the governor of the Lipetsk area, confirms that Wagner is moving "equipment" there, according to the BBC.

